Not ‘Just Ken’ Anymore

With the strike finally over, Santa Barbara International Film Festival wasted no time in announcing its first award of the season. Ryan Gosling — whose critically acclaimed performance in this year’s Barbie has been generating Oscar buzz from the get-go — will receive the 16th annual Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence in Film on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at a black-tie dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara.

A fundraiser to benefit Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s year-round educational programs, this will be the second time since the passing of screen legend Kirk Douglas that the honor will be awarded. Last year’s award went to eventual Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh.

“Ryan Gosling has long been both a dramatic and comedic force in front of the camera. This year, thanks to his universally hailed, triumphant performance as Ken in Barbie — a film that truly demanded the attention of critics and moviegoers around the world — he has become a true cinematic powerhouse,” said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling.

Gosling’s career includes Academy Award nominations for his work in Half Nelson and La La Land, a role for which he won a Golden Globe award. He has previously been recognized by SBIFF as Outstanding Performer of the Year in 2017 for his performance in La La Land, and the Cinema Vanguard Award in 2008 for his work in Lars and the Real Girl.

The 39th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place February 7-17, 2024. Passes are on sale now at sbiff.org. The film lineup and schedule will be announced in January 2024.