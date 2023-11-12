ON Culture | Weimaraners, Wimbledon Winners, and Wind-Driven Kids’ Books

This edition of ON Culture was originally emailed to subscribers on November 7, 2023. To receive Leslie Dinaberg’s arts newsletter in your inbox on Fridays, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

ON the Podium

William Wegman, “Summit, 2016,” pigment print, 30 x 23 inches | Photo: Shervin Lainez

The Weimaraner king himself, artist William Wegman — who first became known for his long and fruitful collaboration with his dog Man Ray (so well-known in the art world that when the pup died in 1982 he was named “Man of the Year” by the Village Voice) — is making some appearances in Santa Barbara this month. On Sunday, November 19, at 11 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, he’ll speak about his pioneering work in painting, drawing, photography, and video, beginning with his start in California in the 1970s (reservations here). Later that day, he’ll have a special one-day exhibition at Arm Studio (8 E. De la Guerra St.) from noon to 5 p.m., where he’ll unveil several Santa Barbara–inspired paintings alongside his classic Weimaraner photography in a collaborative show with Mark Selwyn Fine Art in Beverly Hills.

Adam Grant talks about achieving great things with tennis champ Maria Sharapova on November 16 | Photo: Courtesy

Smart people talking about big ideas are at the Arlington on Thursday, November 16, when best-selling author Adam Grant discusses his latest book, Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things, with none other than tennis champion and entrepreneur Maria Sharapova. Grant was high on my list of UCSB Arts & Lectures’ events when this was first announced in summer, but they just added Sharapova to the bill this week, and I’m even more intrigued. Click here for tickets.

ON the Stage

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats | Photo: Mark Herzig

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats will be singing the blues at Carrillo Recreation Center on Saturday, November 18. Forbes called the two-time winners of the prestigious Blues Music Award for Band of the Year “America’s greatest musical showmen,” and according to Living Blues, “Rick Estrin sings and writes songs like the brightest wiseguy in all of bluesland and blows harmonica as if he learned at the knee of Little Walter.” Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, see sbblues.org.

ON the Page

ohn Densmore of The Doors comes to SBMA on November 16 | Photo: Courtesy



The legendary drummer from The Doors, John Densmore, makes a special appearance at Santa Barbara Museum of Art on November 16 at 5:30 p.m., for a conversation about his most recent book, The Doors Unhinged. Densmore’s writing consistently earns accolades and has appeared in a range of publications, including the Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone. He’ll discuss the book, described as “a powerful exploration of an approach to life and culture that is NOT driven by greed,” with novelist and art essayist, Andrew Winer. Click here for tickets.

Writer Mike Bender comes to Chaucer’s on November 19 | Photo: Courtesy

“This book is a real gas,” is what Amy Sedaris said about Santa Barbara–based author Mike Bender’s latest children’s book, The Most Serious Fart, a seriously fun illustrated picture book about not taking ourselves so seriously. Bender will do a reading and book signing at Chaucer’s Books on Sunday, November 19, at 3 p.m.

Historian Simon Kerry discusses his new book, Miss Chase: Santa Barbara’s Trailblazer, on November 15.

ON the Walls

Ready to Hang is at SBCAW for one night only, November 18 | Photo: Courtesy

You don’t want to miss Ready to Hang, a one-night pop-up showcase of our local art scene on view Saturday, November 18, from 6-9 p.m. at the Community Arts Workshop (CAW). It’s a wonderful way to check out new work by just about the entire community of artists in town, and all of the art is 12 x 12 inches, which makes it much more affordable to purchase than many shows. “Ready to Hang is both a public display and an intimate glimpse into the creative practices of our incredible art community,” said Michael Long, Ready to Hang Curator. “It offers artists a chance to come out of the studio and share their work with one another.” Up to 450 pieces are anticipated this year, and trust me, you don’t want to miss out. See sbcaw.org/hang for more details.

Island bush monkeyflower, 1947 | Photo: Reid Moran, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

There’s an interesting photography exhibit called Depth of Field: Botanical Photography Through the Low-Key Lens at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden through December 9. It features images taken over a period of 50 years by eight photographers using the “low-key” technique (which combines an underexposed photo with a bright light, in this case a flash, to illuminate the close-up plant while the background remains dark) to document species in the field. Exhibitions Curator Kevin Spracher says, “The beauty of this aesthetic is that such striking images of plants can be taken outside in broad daylight. The results are so uncanny that many viewers are surprised that the photos weren’t taken at night or in a studio.” The show is free with admission and on view at the garden’s Pritzlaff Conservation Center Gallery daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations are required; click here.

The artwork from the Kids Draw Architecture calendar is on exhibit through December 31 | Photo: Courtesy

The annual Kids Draw Architecture (KDA) exhibition and party is Sunday, November 12, from 1-3 p.m. at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara (AFSB) Gallery. The reception recognizes and celebrates the 2024 KDA calendar artists (who range in age from 2.75 to 94 years old) and their families. The drawings all depict the beautiful and historic El Presidio de Santa Bárbara and will be on exhibition at the AFSB Gallery from November 12 to December 31. In addition, the 2024 KDA Calendars are available for purchase ($10) at the AFSB office, local bookstores Chaucer’s and Book Den, and at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara gift store and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art gift store. The drawings will also be on display at the Faulkner Library in January 2024. alongside the AIA, Santa Barbara design awards Design Matters exhibition. For more information, see afsb.org.

ON the Calendar

The Prime Time Band | Photo: Courtesy

A free afternoon of fun is happening on Sunday, November 19, at 2 p.m. at San Marcos High School Auditorium when the Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara (a vibrant group of amateur musicians, ages 40-90+) performs. This “Flights of Fancy” concert includes songs from Man of La Mancha, ABBA on Broadway, Arabian Dances, and a tribute to John Philip Sousa. Since its inception in 1995, they have performed more than 175 free concerts and have been declared a “Santa Barbara Treasure” by the city. Click here for more information.



