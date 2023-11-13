Hell in a Bucket Tour Comes to Santa Barbara’s SOhO

If you’re a devoted Deadhead yearning to relive the timeless performances of the legendary Grateful Dead, then Zach Nugent’s Dead Set band is for you. The cover band is coming to SOhO Music and Restaurant Club on November 16 at 7:30 p.m., for their “Hell in a Bucket” Tour.

The musical tapestry spun by this cover band echoes with the familiar strains of The Grateful Dead. Nugent brings a unique twist to the table, blending his distinctive original sound with the unmistakable tunes of the legendary Grateful Dead. The band’s promise to the audience is clear: an immersive experience that delves deep into the nostalgic soundscape of The Grateful Dead.

Channeling the sounds of rock, blues, jazz, folk, and country — to name a few — the group delivers laid-back performances with elements of surprise throughout. They create a groovy atmosphere where the music is the shining star. The group goes beyond simply covering songs and instead, takes the audience on a unique journey of their own.

This fall, the group embarked on their national tour traveling around in their all-black tour bus, affectionately named “Bucket,” traversing the country and making stops at various iconic venues. Nugent, the driving force behind the band, has chronicled this odyssey on his Instagram account, @zachnugent, where he shares a diverse array of tour photos, providing a window into the vibrant world of their performances and a glimpse into the realities of life on the road.

For more information about the upcoming SOhO show and tickets, see tickets.sohosb.com/e/zach-nugents-dead-set-hell-in-a-bucket-fall-tour