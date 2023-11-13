La Cumbre Arts Zone Celebrates Four Years of Fun in Santa Barbara

Uptown Santa Barbara has enjoyed an artful resurgence in recent years, and there are now more than 75 artists showing their work — including painters, photographers and sculptors — at La Cumbre Arts Zone in La Cumbre Plaza mall.

“Illuminations” by Carol Talley | Credit: Courtesy

The transformation of the mall into a buzzy artist hub started four years ago with the arrival of La Cumbre Center for Creative Arts (known as LCCCA), an art collective with 24 members who created studio and display space in vacant retail spaces. “Mall management was skeptical about a ragtag bunch of artists,” says their entrepreneurial leader Mike Cregan, who was inspired after seeing this creative and adaptive business model in New York City.

“They must have wondered if we would be painting the sidewalks. If we would fit in. Most importantly, could we pay the rent?” says Cregan. However, LCCCA, which now occupies three spaces — Elevate Gallery, Fine Line Gallery, and Illuminations Gallery (collectively find information at lcccasb.com/lccca-galleries) — was soon joined by The Arts Fund, Voice Gallery, Museum of Sensory & Movement Experiences, and the Grace Fisher Foundation, each of whom now have unique gallery spaces at the mall.

There’s now quite a diverse and creative hub found at La Cumbre Plaza. And it’s such a convenient place to see a broad range of work, with plentiful free parking. “Where else can you see this much art at one address?” says Cregan.

LCCCA is celebrating year four with a birthday party on Friday, November 17, from 5-8 p.m. There will be fun free activities for the whole family, including performances by State Street Ballet, Nomad Tango, The Bubble Guy, and additional live music including Argentinian tango, as well as body painting, video projection and other surprises. LCCCA’s fine portrait photographer, “Kenji,” will be on hand with mini-portrait sessions, and visitors can try their own artistic hand on a large canvas for a group painting. The Grace Fisher Foundation will have art table crafts and a photo scavenger hunt. Wine and snacks will be available in each gallery.

It’s all happening at La Cumbre Plaza (121 S. Hope Ave.), on November 17 starting at 5 p.m. For more information, see lcccasb.com/events.

From left: “Signature” by Marilyn Daggett, inflatable by Pali X Mano | Credit: Courtesy