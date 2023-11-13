Santa Barbara’s Largest Showcase of Local Art

Head to the Community Arts Workshop on Saturday, November 18, for an impressive look at the variety of artists working right now in our local art scene. “Ready to Hang,” the annual one-night popup showcase, taking place from 6-9 p.m. only, is a wonderful way to check out new work by just about the entire community of artists in town. All of the art is 12 x 12 inches, which makes it much more affordable to purchase than many shows.

“Ready to Hang is both a public display and an intimate glimpse into the creative practices of our incredible art community,” says Michael Long, Ready to Hang curator. “It offers artists a chance to come out of the studio and share their work with one another.” Up to 450 pieces are anticipated this year, with work from people like Michael Irwin, Dug Uyesaka, Sue Van Horsen, Frank Whipple, Dan Levin, Wanda Venturelli, Ginny Brush, Chris Potter, Brian Kuhlmann, Chris Owens, Colleen Kelly, David Diamant, Judy Nelson, Jami Joelle Nielsen, Matt Rodriguez, Tom Ridenour, Joy Holland, Michael E. Long, Norm Reed, and Chadillac Green — to name just a few of the more than 200 local artists expected to participate.

“This is a great opportunity for artists of Santa Barbara to explore size constraints in their work in a great art space,” says renowned artist and Westmont professor emeritus Tony Askew.

“Ready to Hang has quickly become one of the most beloved events of the entire year, and it’s a personal favorite of mine,” says Nathan Vonk, owner of Sullivan Goss Gallery, the Presenting Sponsor. “It’s one of the biggest art shows of the year, but also one of the most intimate, a real celebration of our community’s creative diversity.”

Free and open to the public, Ready to Hang features works for sale by dozens of area painters, photographers, assemblage makers, tattoo artists, fabric artists, printmakers, and more. Prices set by the artists span a wide range, from a few dollars to a few hundred dollars, making it an excellent opportunity for collectors new and seasoned.

Purchases will be immediately available to “un-hang” and take home. Trust me, you don’t want to miss out.

Ready to Hang takes place at Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St.) on Saturday, November 18, from 6-9 p.m. only. See sbcaw.org/hang for more details.