Watchhouse and Humbird are Coming to Santa Barbara 

Folk band Watchhouse is set to perform a “Special Duo Set ” with featured guest Humbird at the Lobero Theatre on November 15.

Watchhouse, a folk duo formerly known as Mandolin Orange, will perform with experimental singer/songwriter Humbird in celebration of the 2022 release of the Duo version of their self-titled album.

Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz channel their chemistry through new elemental arrangements and beautiful production in Watchhouse (Duo). What started as a grassroots indie folk duo playing in local coffee shops around North Carolina has now amassed over hundreds of millions of streams and sold out iconic venues like the Ryman Auditorium and Red Rocks. After nearly a decade of exploring roots music, 2022 was full of exciting endeavors for Watchhouse, including the American Acoustic Tour with the Punch Brothers and headlining shows across the U.S.

Humbird explores narrative folk in modern times by experimenting with musical collaboration, storytelling, and zines. Siri Undlin, the name behind the moniker, transcends genres in her new and upcoming music by combining experimental folk and environmental Americana. Undlin and her band are currently touring the U.S., U.K., and Ireland and have performed everywhere from barns and caves to clubs and festivals.

Watchhouse and Humbird will perform at the Lobero Theatre on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at Lobero.org and the Lobero Box Office (805) 963-0761.