A young man on an electric scooter was hit by a truck turning left from State Street in Santa Barbara’s midtown area on Thursday evening. The juvenile was shaken by the accident but survived with minor scratches and bruises.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, when a 29-year-old woman turned from State onto Calle Palo Colorado as the young man on an electric scooter glowing with lights traveled through the crosswalk from the MacKenzie Market to the Shell gasoline station. Santa Barbara Police spokesperson Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale reported the young man was taken to Cottage Hospital with minor injuries.

The woman stopped her truck a short distance away, though a report at Edhat stated she’d left the scene. Ragsdale said the driver was found at fault in the collision and that she had an unrelated outstanding warrant. The driver was taken to County Jail on the warrant.