‘California’s Changing Landscape: The Way of Water’ at the Wildling Museum in Solvang

As a longtime fan of photographer George Rose’s work, particularly his keen eye on the vines in his stunning large-format 2019 book Wine Country Santa Barbara County, I was excited to hear about his upcoming photography show at the Wildling Museum in Solvang. On view November 18 through July 8, 2024, California’s Changing Landscape: The Way of Water is the title of his photo exhibition, as well as his forthcoming large-format book, which will be released in 2024.

Rose’s storied career has taken him from the entertainment industry to the sidelines of the NFL, before he worked for a number of years in the wine industry. He now resides in the Santa Ynez Valley, and this newest body of work is a project he began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibit features more than 20 large-format documentary inkjet photographs of the Golden State, showcasing Rose’s recent expansive documentation of California’s dramatic water story.

Between drought and then record-setting rain and snowstorms filling reservoirs, he was able to capture California’s landscapes in a stunning array of circumstances.

George Rose, ‘San Luis Reservoir’ | Credit: Courtesy

“I have always been curious about how we acquire our drinking water,” said Rose in a statement. “I made the decision to educate myself about California’s convoluted water systems, and set out to photograph as many of the important and not-so-important state water reservoirs as possible. As I look back, I realized I was witnessing a changing climate and landscape, which was evolving before my eyes.”

“We are so excited to be partnering with George Rose for another show,” said Stacey Otte-Demangate, executive director of the Wildling. “We are fortunate to be hosting such a timely exhibition and forthcoming book, which document the state of water in California both during the recent extreme drought and then again following sudden major rain and snow melts that rejuvenated most, if not all, of our reservoirs. George’s eye for compelling landscapes and the stories they can tell is truly amazing.”

George Rose, ‘Northern California Record Flooding’ | Credit: Courtesy

The Wildling Museum (1511-B Mission Dr., Solvang) is open weekdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (except Tuesday and Wednesday) and weekends 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and is supported by the generosity of its sponsors and members. California’s Changing Landscape: The Way of Water opens on November 18 and there will be an artist’s reception on Sunday, December 10, 3-5 p.m. See wildlingmuseum.org.