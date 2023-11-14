‘God Is Not an A**Hole’ Podcast Talks Religion Redefined

Pastor David Moore didn’t say the word “asshole” until he was more than 60 years old. Now, revitalized, he has a podcast named God Is Not an A**hole where he discusses love, inclusion, and a new perspective on religion.

Moore and his co-host, Kerry Connelly, began their new religion-based weekly podcast last spring.

Asked about the fundamental beliefs and values spoken about in the podcast, he said, “It really comes down to love and inclusion. What Kerry and I share is that we were both part of the world of fundamentalism at some point in our lives. We have the authorization to do this, and we feel empowered to do this because we know the world and experiences.”

Logo for the God Is Not an A**hole podcast | Credit: Courtesy

The two met through a Facebook post. Moore had posted on Facebook, explaining how he was in need of a podcast co-host. Connelly expressed interest. Moore shares how the two had already known each other: He guest-lectured at her university when she was studying for her master’s. When she commented on his post, Moore said, it was a “no-brainer.”

Moore says this podcast is intended for people who are asking questions and haven’t previously been allowed to ask questions about their faith. “[It’s] for people who don’t want to completely give up, but they can’t find the handles to try and hold onto something,” he said.

His goals are to interview people who have been oriented with some kind of dogmatism, and to make their listeners not feel so alone. Moore says that they have no problem finding guests willing to share their stories, and they usually have a guest every episode.

“People have stories to tell,” and most of their guests are everyday people. He clarifies that the guests come onto the podcast to share their stories with people who have gone through the same or similar experiences.

A former teacher at New Life Christian School, Moore even had two of his previous students on the podcast as guests.

“One was 8 years old at the time, and now she’s 40. She came on [the podcast] to explain that she survived the religious trauma from the Christian school.” Moore elaborates how, akin to many of the other featured guests, they all share religious trauma brought on either by the church, their schooling, or their familial upbringing.

“[My students] are the most beautiful flowers in the garden of the universe!” he said.

Moore emphasizes how he wants people to feel free to open up when engaging in the discussion of dogmatism. Both he and Connelly were “once a part of that world,” so they don’t have any arrogance or contempt toward anyone. “We’re just happy to be free ourselves!” he said.

Further, he states how rewarding it is to see people connect over the same liberation they’re experiencing, when they connect over shared experiences.

When asked about why he decided to begin a podcast, Moore said, “I love the podcast format, because people might be listening while they do something else. They are getting permission to listen without anybody looking over their shoulder; they’re getting permission to think.”

God Is Not an A**hole has new episodes every Friday, usually with guests sharing their stories. It’s available on Apple, iTunes, iHeart Radio, and Spotify. For more information, visit davidnmoore.com/god-is-not-an-ahole.

Some episodes to check out:

Episodes 19 and 20: “My Father, the Queen: Award-Winning Filmmaker Lisa Alexander,” parts 1 and 2

A conversation with Lisa Alexander about her upcoming film, My Father, the Queen. It’s very conversational and talks about the backstory of her film; exploring the relationship between a closeted gay Black man and his daughter.

Episode 13: “Godbreathed: What It Really Means for the Bible to Be Inspired: Zack Hunt“

This episode discusses faith deconstruction, reimagined biblical theory, and hope and liberation as guest Zack Hunt speaks about topics from his blog To Be Determined, which is on Substack.

Episodes 6 and 7: “Abuelita Faith + Religious Roots: Kat Armas,” parts 1 and 2

Kat Armas, theologian and podcaster, speaks about her family’s migration from Cuba and her personal experiences as a Roman Catholic. Further, they speak about her book Abuelita Faith, which explores themes of holistic faith and religious communities.