Santa Barbara Blues Society Hosts the Return of Rick Estrin & The Nightcats

Santa Barbara Blues Society is back in business big-time with the return of Rick Estrin & The Nightcats for their first appearance in town since 2016. A longtime favorite of audiences both near and far, Forbes called the two-time winners of the prestigious Blues Music Award for Band of the Year “America’s greatest musical showmen,” and according to Living Blues, “Rick Estrin sings and writes songs like the brightest wiseguy in all of bluesland and blows harmonica as if he learned at the knee of Little Walter.”

This tight ensemble features Estrin — nominated innumerable times and a two-time winner as Harmonica Player of the Year — on harmonica and vocals, Kid Andersen on guitar, Lorenzo Farrell on keyboards, and Derrick “D’Mar” Martin on drums.

The group is noted not only for its musical virtuosity, but also for its danceability and its wry, hilarious sense of humor. For its first show for the Santa Barbara Blues Society in almost seven years, the band is sure to play “Dump That Chump” and “My Next Ex-Wife,” among many other favorites.

There will be beverages for purchase, free snacks (while they last), an outdoor patio, and a large, spring-loaded dance floor! —Leslie Dinaberg

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats will be singing the blues at Carrillo Recreation Center (100 E. Carrillo St.) on Saturday, November 18. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, see sbblues.org.