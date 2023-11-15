Rain and Wind Begin; Warming Centers Open in Santa Barbara and Carpinteria

A warm Wednesday morning in Santa Barbara rapidly dropped in temperature as a long-anticipated rain began to fall in the afternoon. In response, an announcement from the Freedom Warming Centers stated that overnight shelters would open November 15 and remain open as long as the rain forecast is at 50 percent or more.

As well as the drizzle dampening sidewalks, the National Weather Service forecast includes mentions of possible waterspouts, thunderstorms, and winds along the coastal counties. The sprinkles are expected to taper off on Thursday, though the forecast contains “a good amount of uncertainty.” A second storm arrives on Friday, bringing cooler temperatures and a “virtually certain chance of rain” through Saturday.

Meanwhile, high winds brought down electrical wires across North Santa Barbara County, with reports coming in to Santa Barbara County Fire from Santa Ynez, Orcutt, and Santa Maria around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. National Weather Service wind monitors registered a sustained wind of 33 mph at Purisima Hills, with gusts up to 60 mph. The always windy San Marcos Pass registered 37 mph gusts and the Gaviota Pass registered 44 mph gusts. County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck reported the wind event had caused multiple spot fires, including one involving a trampoline and power lines overhead, in just its first hour. No injuries have been reported.

To shelter out of the rain, two warming centers will be open overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara (1500 State St.) and in Carpinteria at the Veterans Memorial Building (941 Walnut Ave.). Call the Warming Center Hotline for full information: (805) 324-2372.