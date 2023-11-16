Santa Barbara’s Beloved Mesa Bookstore Celebrates

In celebration of the Mesa Bookstore’s seventh Anniversary, they will host a special book sale featuring readings and signings from local authors on Sunday, November 19.

The seventh annual sale will be held at the Mesa Bookstore (1838 Cliff Drive) with parking available behind the store. In addition to its wide array of used books, select items will be offered at reduced prices of $2-$5.

Beginning at noon, Bee Bloeser will kick off the exciting lineup of authors by reading from and signing her memoir, Vaccines and Bayonets: Fighting Smallpox in Africa amid Tribalism, Terror and the Cold War, about her life helping people in Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea. Next, award-winning author Max Talley will share his collection of short stories When the Night Breathes Electric. Finally, Cameron Walker will be signing her kids’ book, National Monuments of the USA at 2:30 p.m.

Mesa Bookstore owner (and writer for the Independent) D.J. Palladino loves to see the community of book lovers in Santa Barbara come together at the sale to support local authors, enjoy music, and see what the store has to offer. Along with the sale and featured authors, music will be provided by The Dennis and Laura Show and refreshments will be available.

The event will run from noon – 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 19 and will be open to the public. For more information, call the Mesa Bookstore at (805) 895-9366.