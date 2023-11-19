Sonidos Gitanos Coming to Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre

Revered gypsy flamenco dancers will be performing at the Lobero Theatre for a night full of authentic sound, entrancing dance, and engaging performances on November 26.

The performance is organized by Maria Bermudez, a performer of three decades who leads Maria Bermudez Performing Arts and serves as Artistic Director for Flamenco Santa Barbara.

The showcase features performances by José Maya, Diego Amador, Diego Carrasco, Pelé De los Reyes, Carmen Grilo, Curro Carasco, Manuel Valencia, Ané Carrasco, Coral de los Reyes, and Ana de los Reyes.

“Every single one of them has their very own dynamic. Even though we sing and dance together, you’re able to see everybody in their individuality. It’s every individual artist in their own element,” said Bermudez.

Maria Bermudez | Credit: Courtesy

More on the performers, they’re all self-taught and personally raised into the culture of flamenco dancing. Their technique has been passed down from generation to generation, which makes each performer and performance unique.

“Every individual artist — they are not formally trained, they are all coming from their tradition,” Bermudez states.

The performance is expected to be one-of-a-kind, with different performers and musical elements all being brought in for a celebratory program of life, dance, and unity.

“The audience can expect to have a blast,” said Bermudez. “We’ll be passing through different dynamics, with different songs and dances within the whole range of Flamenco that we have now.”

There will be a self-taught gypsy pianist, which is not typical in this genre. “In this show we have everything from the most traditional to the most universal,” Bermudez states.

Bermudez has trouble pinpointing her favorite aspect of Flamenco. “You’d think this question would be easy for me by now,” she said, as she explained the transformative process that takes place during rehearsals.

Bermudez emphasizes how once she gets together with the musicians and can hear the strumming of the music and feel how everyone is expressing themselves, it puts everything on “a whole other stratosphere.” Bermudez could “never imagine I could feel that way — I guess that’s the power of Flamenco.”

“When we come together and make music, it elevates the level of inspiration. It continually surprises me both how far and how intense the inspiration can reveal itself,” Bermudez said, with passion evident in her voice.

Along with the upcoming Flamenco performance on November 26, there will also be two workshops given by Flamenco dancers on November 27-28, mixing technique and style with expression and excitement.

Pele De Los Reyes | Credit: Courtesy

When asked what potential attendees can expect at this workshop, “Our guest dancer will be leading classes for those two days. He’s going to focus on a lot of technique, which is very necessary, but he always makes it extremely accessible and fun!” said Bermudez.

The teacher for the workshops will be José Maya, a dancer since the age of 3, who was born into a dynasty of very highly regarded artists.

“[Dancing with him] is a gift for the soul, and he is just so inspiring,” Bermudez emphasizes.

“We must celebrate life and humanity in Flamenco — and in the arts in general. We all need to be exposed to harmony and loving each other,” Bermudez explains heartfeltly.

The workshops will be held after the performance, on November 27 and 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Maria Bermudez Flamenco Performing Arts Studio, 215 W. Victoria St. Registration is available at flamencosb.org.

The up-and-coming stars will be performing at the Lobero Theatre, 33 East Canon Perdido Street, on November 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at lobero.org, by phone at (805) 963-0761, and at the Lobero Theatre Box Office two hours prior to the performance.