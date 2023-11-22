Hillside’s Garden Party Showcases Treasured Nonprofit Serving Disabled Adults

On October 29, Hillside House hosted its Fall Garden Party to introduce the nonprofit, a residential facility for 59 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It also informed guests about its planned 168-unit integrated community development on its Hidden Valley property.

Held at the Carousel House at Chase Palm Park, the event featured stations with Hillside’s incredibly devoted and talented staff, who shared with guests what Hillside is all about and where funding is needed. Guests enjoyed drinks, appetizers, and great music by the Pricey Diggs duo.

In an interview, President and CEO Michael Rassler discussed some of the challenges Hillside faces as well as its exciting Community Project for Hillside’s residents and other targeted segments of the community. While the interview went in a few directions, it always ended back up at Hillside’s biggest challenges: the limited supply and high cost of labor for staff directly caring for residents.

Hillside is funded by Medi-Cal, but this covers only food, shelter, and very basic medical care, not the multitude of other services Hillside provides and, on top of that, reimbursement rates have not kept pace with inflation. Hillside’s labor costs, Rassler laments, are completely dislocated from Medi-Cal reimbursement rates. Moreover, Medi-Cal does not cover any of Hillside’s supplemental therapies, activities, and other programs. It must fundraise for physical, occupational, speech, language, and aquatic therapy programs, as well as for the myriad activities — cooking, arts and crafts, sensory integration, offsite outings and so much more.

Despite offering a competitive salary and lots of perks, Hillside still struggles in this severely tight labor market. Its labor woes have been compounded by the increased role it assumed when the pandemic shuttered day programs that its residents were attending. While some outside programs have resumed, their capacity is much reduced. Fortunately, Hillside stepped into the void and has continued to provide the day programming. While during COVID it received some government funding for this added programming, that funding has ceased.

Hillside is really committed to getting residents out in the community. “We do everything we possibly can to have residents become more integrated and engaged in the broader community,” Rassler shared. Activities out in the community — whether to the beach, McDonalds, or a church service, are highlights for the residents. Getting out in the community got a lot easier a few months ago when the Women’s Fund of SB gave them a $100,000 grant for a van that accommodates four residents in wheelchairs and their aides. Previously, their vehicle accommodated only one resident at a time.

As for Hillside’s Community Project, it is now in the final design stages. It will provide housing not only for its residents, but also more than 100 units for targeted segments of the community. Significantly, the property does not require any zoning changes. So far, Rassler related, there has been broad support among government officials here and in Sacramento and at the CA Disability Services Association.

To address the tight labor market challenge faced by all healthcare providers in town, discussions are ongoing with some providers about creating housing for their employees as part of the project. Housing for Hillside employees is also on the table.

Rassler sees Hillside’s mission as going beyond caring for the day-to-day needs of its residents to include broader accessibility and integration goals. He sees benefits from accessibility and integration, through the Community Project and otherwise, inuring not only to Hillside residents, but to the community at large. When there is fuller integration and engagement with the community, Rassler maintains, the community itself becomes stronger and healthier.

Rassler shared that every day at Hillside is filled with inspiration and invites members of the community interested in joining the Hillside family to reach out. Volunteers are welcome and cherished, Rassler added. Its monthly Getting to Know Hillside lunches provide a nice introduction, with the next one January 17 (free but RSVP required).

December 2nd kicks off its annual Shining Light on Abilities display, a holiday light extravaganza, running through December 31.

Hillside is currently fundraising for privacy curtains to place between resident’s beds. There are four residents per room and only about a quarter have privacy curtains. There is also a matching grant for staff holiday bonuses, which will match donations up to $20,000.

Hillside residents have moderate to severe disabilities, a majority contend with additional serious medical conditions, 60+ percent are visually impaired, and 85 percent require wheelchairs. According to Chief Development Officer Cheryl Sweeney, “Hillside is a big family. When you get to know the residents, you can’t help but love them; they become very dear to your heart.“

Boardmembers Norris Goss (VP), Hady Izadpanah, and Alma Janabajab | Gail Arnold

Chief Development Officer Cheryl Sweeney, CA Assemblymember Gregg Hart, and Director of Nursing Nonye Ogoamaka | Gail Arnold

Program Director Quinn McCormick with Marketing & Events Manager Angela De Bruyn | Gail Arnold