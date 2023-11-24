Medora’s Book Club Invites Readers to ‘The Color of Roses’ Event at Montecito’s Casa del Herrero

The Color of Roses by Danielle Dall’Armi Hahn | Credit: Courtesy

White, yellow, peach, purple, orange, red, striped, spotted, and multicolor. And that’s just to name a few of the blossoms that bloom from spring until frost each year at Rose Story Farm. Danielle Dall’Armi Hahn closed her eyes and imagined an old-world rose farm on her family’s 15-acre Carpinteria Valley farm. Now, 25 years, hundreds of bulldozed lemon trees, and countless hours poring over catalogs later, Dall’Armi Hahn savors every moment she spends caring for and sharing from her 40,000 radiant rose bushes.

For Medora’s Book Club’s November pick, The Color of Roses, Dall’Armi Hahn will be discussing her photographic collection of 300 roses ranging the entire spectrums of colors, varieties, and fragrances. Medora’s Book Club is a series started this year as part of Casa del Herrero’s main mission to preserve the Casa and promote the Steedman and Bass family’s aim to serve the community. With a stunning volunteer-driven botanical garden that has adorned the Casa’s grounds for more than 100 years, The Color of Roses was a natural choice for the club, which focuses on literature that aligns with the Casa’s values.

Not only does the book provide striking photos, but it also includes all the related statistics, making it the ultimate guide for rose gardens, special events, and floral arrangements. Dall’Armi Hahn hopes to honor and celebrate the centuries-long traditions and adoration for roses with this collection. With roses at the heart of the Dall’Armi Hahn family’s “most enchanting experiences,” the Rose Story Farm’s mission is to produce the highest-quality roses to enhance romantic and joyous moments.



The event will be at Casa del Herrero (1387 E. Valley Rd.) on Tuesday, November 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. Admission is $50 and includes an autographed copy of The Color of Roses. Space is limited and reservations are required.



Visit casadelherrero.com/event-calendar/medora-book-club-112823 to purchase tickets and find additional information.

[Click to enlarge] From The Color of Roses by Danielle Dall’Armi Hahn | Credit: Courtesy