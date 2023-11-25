Review | EarthKry Guides SOhO from the Roots to the Highs

Though they crossed the Caribbean to be there, Jamaican-bred EarthKry looked right at home last Saturday night at SOhO. And no wonder — the band was already familiar with downtown’s low-key venue — most recently playing in March alongside Eric Rachmany of Isla Vista’s own Rebelution — not to mention the South Coast welcomes any flavor of reggae music with open arms.

That much was made clear with a solid turnout on a rainy night. But when lead singer Aldane Haughton called out, “Can we play some roots reggae rockin’ music for you?” the crowd’s auditory and olfactory response confirmed that, yes, they sure could.

While roots reggae remained the core of their set, EarthKry moved with ease through bluesy, jazz fusion-flecked guitar licks, chord progressions and rhythmic spurts that kept the audience on their toes and propelled the otherwise laid back music forward. The sound was top notch too, bassist Kamardo Blake’s lines a punchy, melodic foundation for the wall of spirited sound upon which Haughton’s tenor and guitar built.

“The herb cry out for fire, the earth cry out for rain and water,” Haughton declared before launching into a ripping solo to start the set. From songs that ranged from overtly political “Liberation Time,” to romantic “See You Again,” to religious “Praise Jah” and even “Ms. Mary,” EarthKry made their case that hatred and strife are alleviated by community, love and, as The Beatles would say, a little help from their friends.

All of which were on full display the whole night, from opener Nick Sefakis’ hazy, reverb-drenched beats most appropriately swayed to, through the at-times heavy, always heady groove of EarthKry.

When Haughton sang, “I know just how it feel / To go to bed without a meal / One day, yes, one day children / We will watch when the tables turn,” that conviction seemed to spread. For most of the show, the sound guy and others around me had their arms lifted and hands open as if at church. Clearly there was something else entirely in the air.