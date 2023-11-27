ON Culture | A Triple Dose of Cher, Plus Alicia Silverstone (the ‘Clueless’ one) and Willie Nelson Are on the Way

This edition of ON Culture was originally emailed to subscribers on November 7, 2023. To receive Leslie Dinaberg’s arts newsletter in your inbox on Fridays, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

ON the (Theater) Stage

The Cher Show | Photo: Courtesy

The Cher Show is one of the musicals I’ve been excited about seeing since its Broadway debut in 2018, and I’m even more excited to finally see it because I interviewed star Catherine Ariale for this week’s Independent. Featuring a triple dose of Cher (played by three actresses), plus a playlist of her biggest hits — including “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves,” and “I Got You Babe” — the show is at the Granada December 6-7. Click here for more information. Also, in case you missed the news, the 1200 block of State Street is now open for cars to drop off passengers in front of the theater. Ryan P. Cruz has a story here.

Ring of Fire is at the New Vic November 30-December 17. | Photo: Courtesy

A foot-stomping tribute to the music of Johnny Cash, Ensemble Theatre Company presents Ring of Fire, with performances beginning November 30. A family show for the holiday season, Ring of Fire brings audiences of all ages on an incredible journey as they experience the songs of the Man in Black himself and one of the most influential songwriters of all time. See etcsb.org or call (805) 965-5400 for details and complete schedule.

El gato con botas is at Center Stage Theater December 1-3. | Credit: Courtesy

Also coming soon (Dec. 1-3) is the family-friendly hour-long performance by Opera Santa Barbara of Xavier Montsalvatge’s musical tale of Puss in Boots! Premiered in Barcelona in 1948, El gato con botas tells the age-old children’s story of the wealth-seeking, match-making cat. This one is sung in Spanish with English translations projected above the stage. And tickets are free for youths ages 8-18, which makes this an even better show for the whole family. Click here for times and tickets.

ON the (Small) Screen

Brie Larson stars in Lessons in Chemistry, currently streaming on Apple TV+. | Credit: Apple TV+

ON the (Comedy) Stage

Brad Williams performs two back-to-back shows at the Lobero on January 6. | Photo: Courtesy

Brad Williams — whose Fun-Sized comedy show at the Lobero years ago is still one of the funniest I’ve ever seen — will be back at the theater on January 6, 2024, to perform two shows at 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. This guy is seriously hilarious. Comedy fans won’t want to miss this one. Click here for more info.



The Lobero comedy lineup for 2024 is looking particularly strong. Also on the schedule (so far) are Lewis Black (Jan. 19), Gary Gulman (Jan. 20), and Demetri Martin (Mar. 28). See lobero.org for tickets and details.

ON the Page

Romance novel covers are keeping up with the times | Credit: PxHer.com

If you can judge a book by its cover, then romance novels are evolving in an interesting way. As reported by The Pudding (a site specializing in long-form data-driven journalism), a study of romance novel covers from 2011 through now found changes in style that include more racial diversity, brighter and more abstract illustrations (rather than traditional bodice ripper photos and illustrations), and more clothing on the models.

ON the (Music) Stage

The Hallelujah Project is at the Lobero December 9-10. | Credit: Courtesy

Our holiday entertainment guide ’Tis the Season publishes on December 7, with loads of favorites on the calendar, one of which is The Hallelujah Project 9, with Santa Barbara Choral Society on December 9-10 at the Lobero. This year’s edition features Justin Fox of Dishwalla, the Music Academy’s SING! children’s chorus, a full orchestra, and a visit from jolly old St. Nick — with an eclectic mix of holiday favorites such as select choruses from Bach’s “Magnificat,” “A Christmas Carol” from Scrooge: The Musical, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker ballet, classic carols, and an audience singalong of the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah.

Willie Nelson & Family will be at the Bowl on April 25. | Photo: Courtesy

There are loads of great shows coming our way, including an Alan Parsons and Friends 75th Birthday Tribute Concert at the Lobero on December 20, which is a benefit for One805 and first responders of Santa Barbara County (on sale here); Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance at the Granada on February 8, 2024 (on sale here); Colter Wall at the Arlington on February 19 (on sale here); Judy Collins at the Lobero on March 3 (on sale here); Cat Power (singing Dylan) on March 6 at the Lobero (on sale here); The Wailin’ Jennys at the Lobero on March 8 (on sale here); Sierra Ferrell at UCSB’s Campbell Hall on March 10 (on sale here); and Willie Nelson & Family at the Bowl on April 25 (on sale here).



If you’re willing to make a short drive to Ventura Music Hall, The Struts and special guests Mac Saturn perform there together on December 5. I saw both of those bands at BottleRock this year and they were fabulous. Tickets are available here.

ON the Schedule

Mix Master Mike | Photo: FestForums

The FestForums Conference, coming our way February 15-17, sure has an impressive lineup for 2024. Among the artists and speakers announced so far are Alicia Silverstone and Dane Cook, honoring director Marty Callner for the keynote address; Skip Martin from Kool & the Gang and The Dazz Band; Mix Master Mike (Beastie Boys dejay); Johnny Irion; Spencer the Gardener; DJ Darla Bea; and The Tribe. See festforums.com for more details.

ON the Market

Judi Weisbart and her “Angels of Protection” | Photo: Monie Photography

’Tis the season for holiday boutiques, and PALMA Colectiva and El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel have put together what sounds like a very promising collection of artisans and goods for “A Mindful Market” on Wednesday, November 29, from 1-5 p.m. Among the more than 20 vendors featured are a series of small and powerful sculptures called “Angels of Protection” by Judi Weisbart. She states: “On October 7, 2023, Hamas captured over 250 human beings from Israel; these angels are the physical reminder that we hold each individual in our hearts and prayers. Each one of the angels are numbered to remind us that each individual matters and is counted.”

T-shirts by Jeff Shelton | Photo: @jeffsheltonarchitect

Another notable thing for the gift list, our perennial Best of Santa Barbara® favorite architect Jeff Shelton has a new line of T-shirts for sale that say “What?” and also one with a big fat question mark. Click here to check them out. There’s even a baby onesie version.

ON the Calendar

Meet local authors at the library on December 2. | Credit: Courtesy

There’s so much local literary talent around here, and on Saturday, December 2, the Santa Barbara Public Library is putting on a local authors’ book fair at the Central Library from 2-4 p.m. Come meet the authors, purchase their work (perfect for holiday gifts), and support our local writers. Click here for more information.



For a complete calendar of events this week and beyond, visit independent.com/events.