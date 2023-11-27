‘Poor Clare’ Comes to Westmont in Montecito

Guest director and lecturer Madeline Fanton helms the Westmont Theatre Department’s winter production, Chiara Atik’s Poor Clare. The play is an interpretation of the social awakening of Clare of Assisi, whose transformation from 13th-century noblewoman to taking a vow of poverty eventually earns her sainthood in the Catholic tradition. Poor Clare provides comedic (and contemporary) social commentary by portraying the title character as a wealthy, present-day Los Angeles teenager.

Like Cher Horowitz and Elle Woods before her, Clare’s inconsequential life of luxury is rudely interrupted by ambitions to a higher calling. After meeting Francis of Assisi (also a future saint), Clare broadens her horizons to consider his philosophy of self-imposed poverty to align more closely with the life and ministry of Christ. “She leaves her family and her wealth behind to pursue a monastic life,” explains Fanton, who points out that this version of Clare’s story presumes her strength of character and earnest devotion. “In the historical record, it’s easy to say that Clare was just following Francis. In this play, you can see how Francis was the catalyst, but Clare is self-motivated. Her confidence and her convictions are her own.”

There’s also an emotional journey for Francis, who is strongly affected by the principles of his young acolyte. “His friendship with Clare actually clarifies for Francis that this is a lifelong commitment he’s making,” says Fanton. “We see this cool guy, above it all, better than everyone; and then, through these encounters with Clare, he has to decide … what does it really mean to ask other people to live this lifestyle?”

In the spirit of Clare and Francis, Westmont has partnered with the social justice organization Kingdom Causes to provide aid for the underprivileged local populations. Bring a pair of new socks to the show, which runs at Westmont’s Porter Theatre (955 La Paz Rd.) December 7-9, to donate to the cause.

See westmont.edu/boxoffice for tickets and more information.