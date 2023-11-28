State Finds City of Santa Barbara Housing Element Plan in Compliance

The City of Santa Barbara’s 2023-2031 Housing Element plan — which outlines how the city intends to accommodate the state’s allocated housing goal of 8,001 units over the next eight years — was found in “substantial compliance” by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) on November 16.

City project planners Rosie Dyste, Dan Gullett, Jillian Ferguson, and Adam Nares worked closely with HCD over the past summer to get the plan in compliance, prioritizing programs that would allow the city to meet the state’s Regional Needs Housing Allocation (RHNA) and tackle the severe lack of affordable housing for lower-income residents.

“I am extremely proud of our staff,” said Santa Barbara Community Development Director Elias Isaacson. “Changes to the state’s process and requirements for this housing element update cycle proved challenging to navigate at times. Our staff team did extensive public outreach, and worked with local housing experts and our counterparts at the state to ensure our proposed policies and programs can address the housing needs of our entire community.”

The city’s Planning Commission also unanimously recommended adoption of the Housing Element on November 16, and the City Council is expected to vote on the plan during its December 12 meeting. If approved by the City Council, the plan will be submitted to HCD for formal certification.