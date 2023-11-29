Gift by Force?

The Independent’s article on local resident Charlie Munger’s passing was so far off base I initially thought I was reading the Onion or another parody publication.

Charlie Munger was a renaissance man, who despite his humble demeanor had for over six decades an incalculable and positive impact on global businesses. Given those facts, it is astonishing that the best the Independent can come up with is an article focused on this “billionaire” (a negative attribute, apparently) who by virtue of plans to donate hundreds of millions of dollars to UCSB was somehow guilty of forcing “dormzilla” and other gifts. The horror!

Where I come from (Santa Barbara, as it happens) a simple “thank you” or “no thank you” would be the correct response to such a gift.

Munger is among the most accomplished and highest profile individuals ever associated with Santa Barbara — perhaps that would be a more appropriate focus for an article on his legacy.