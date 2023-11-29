Signs of the holiday season are popping up across Santa Barbara, from the sparkling lights on display on Milpas Street to the towering 36-foot Christmas tree on State Street; and as Barry De Vorzon sings in his classic, “It’s Christmas Once Again in Santa Barbara,” there is not a snowflake to be found, but there will be no shortage of holiday cheer in 2023.

The Christmas tree in front of the Arlington Theatre will be lit during a ceremony on Friday, December 1. | Credit: Ryan P. Cruz

State Street is all dressed up in Christmas cheer, and earlier this week, workers hoisted up the giant white fir — harvested from Grants Pass, Oregon — in its traditional place near the Arlington Theatre. The tree will be lit during a ceremony on Friday, December 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., where there will be photos with Santa Claus, live performances from DJ Darla Bea, vendors, wreath-making, and the “enchanting tree lighting by the Holiday Prince and Fairy,” according to an announcement from Downtown Santa Barbara. The tree and events were sponsored by Santa Barbara–based company Consumer Fire Products and its owner Irene Rhodes.

Paseo Nuevo hosted its own tree-lighting ceremony on Friday, November 24, where DJ Darla Bea, Santa, and the Grinch welcomed in the season and sprinkled the crowd with (simulated) snow flurries. The glittering holiday snowfall has become a magical tradition at Paseo Nuevo, with the snow show returning every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 6 p.m. through the rest of the holiday season.

Over on the Eastside, local business owner Santos Guzman of Taqueria El Bajio has kept up another Santa Barbara tradition by adorning the Milpas Roundabout with hundreds of colorful Christmas lights and decorations, which will be on display each night through Christmas.

On Saturday, December 9, at 5:30 p.m., the Santa Barbara Eastside Society is hosting the 2023 Milpas Street Holiday Parade, with the theme of “Tradiciones Navideñas/Christmas Traditions.” The next day, Sunday, December 10, the Eastside District will be hosting a Holiday Shopping event featuring several vendors at 422 North Milpas Street. The shopping event will feature baked goods, candles, ornaments, art, clothing, and more from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.