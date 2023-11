More Like This

Kudos to Callie Fausey for her excellent article today about the SBTA and their struggle to get the attention of the school board. As a retired educator I was glad to be informed of all the many factors involved, not to mention that the community needs to know exactly what is going on in the S.B. school district.

