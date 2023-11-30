Book Event for ‘The Art of Symeon Shimin’ at Tecolote Book Shop in Montecito

Book cover for The Art of Symeon Shimin | Credit: Courtesy

Leaving his artistic mark everywhere he went, from Hollywood to Washington, D.C., Symeon Shimin’s work comes to life in the first and only complete collection, the book The Art of Symeon Shimin, which was curated and edited by his daughter Tonia Shimin, Professor Emerita, Department of Theater and Dance, UCSB.

Symeon Shimin (1902–1984) was committed to justice and inspired by life’s beauty, which not only impacted his life, but also was evident through his paintings and drawings. During his lifetime, the Russian-born Jewish artist illustrated 57 children’s books; worked on many films, including the original film poster for Gone with the Wind; and was commissioned to paint the mural Justice and the Child on the Department of Justice Building in Washington, D.C.

In addition to the striking collection of art, the coffee table–style book includes an autobiography and essays by Independent senior arts writer Josef Woodard and longtime writer Charles Donelan. Following its 2020 release, The Art of Symeon Shimin received glowing reviews and numerous awards including The Independent Press Awards Distinguished Favorite for Fine Arts, N.Y.C. Big Book Award in Arts and Entertainment, and the 2021 Book Excellence Award for Art.

After the event being postponed due to the pandemic, Shimin will finally be hosting a reading and signing event with Woodard and Donelan to honor her father’s artwork. The event will be held on Saturday, December 2, from 2-4 p.m. at the Tecolote Book Shop located at 1470 East Valley Road. Refreshments will be available.

For more information about the book and Shimin’s life and work, see symeonshimin.com.