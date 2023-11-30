‘The Cause of Our Time’

Liz Cheney has a new book coming out in a few days titled Oath and Honor, which covers her time as a GOP member of Congress during Trump’s time in the White House and thru his 2020 election loss, during the January 6th insurrection, subsequent second impeachment, and special counsel hearings.

In her book Liz Cheney paints a scathing portrait of the Republican Party, condemning her former colleagues and party leaders as “enablers and collaborators,” who after the 2020 election were “willing to violate their oath to the Constitution out of political expediency and loyalty to Donald Trump.

Cheney clearly calls out the GOP’s “cowardice” and how so many were willing to support former President Donald Trump, who she calls “the most dangerous man ever to inhabit the Oval Office.”

The book serves both as a roadmap laying out how Cheney realized in the days and weeks following the election the dangers of what Trump and his allies were trying to do to overturn the 2020 election, as well as a stark warning that she believes the checks and balances of the Constitution will not hold if Trump is reelected in 2024.

“As a nation, we can endure damaging policies for a four-year term. But we cannot survive a president willing to terminate our Constitution…

“So strong is the lure of power that men and women who had once seemed reasonable and responsible were suddenly willing to violate their oath to the Constitution out of political expediency and loyalty to Donald Trump,” Cheney writes.

Cheney’s book ends with a chilling warning for 2024: that Donald Trump is dangerous for the future of the country.

“Trump has told us that he thinks the Constitution can and should be suspended when necessary, that what happened on Jan. 6 was justified, that in a second Trump presidency he would seek retribution…

“The assumption that our institutions will protect themselves is purely wishful thinking by people who prefer to look the other way.”

Oath and Honor ends with a call to action that Cheney asserts is more important than partisan politics.

“Every one of us – Republican, Democrat, Independent – must work and vote together to ensure that Donald Trump and those who have appeased, enabled, and collaborated with him are defeated.”