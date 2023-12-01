Local Elected Leaders Gather at PATH Santa Barbara to Provide Holiday Meals for Our Unhoused Neighbors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

Santa Barbara, CA—PATH Santa Barbara is grateful to have the support of so many of our dedicated elected leaders, many of which stopped by on Wednesday, November 29th, to help serve a festive holiday meal for residents of our shelter. We were joined by California State Assemblymember Gregg Hart, Santa Barbara County Supervisors Das Williams and Laura Capps, and Santa Barbara City Councilmembers Alejandra Gutierrez and Meagan Harmon.

Assemblymember Gregg Hart shared, “I was delighted to join PATH and share a hearty meal and productive conversation with our unhoused neighbors. Homelessness is one of my top priorities in the Legislature, and the community members I met at PATH are the reason I continue to push for more housing and services across California.”

PATH’s mission is to end homelessness for individuals, families, and communities and we serve over 150 cities in five key regions, including the Central Coast. PATH Santa Barbara operates a 100-bed interim housing site that provides a variety of services for our neighbors experiencing homelessness that include employment, outreach, housing navigation, interim housing, and rapid rehousing. Since 2015, PATH Santa Barbara has helped nearly 2,300 people make it home and last year, we served 500 people.

Supervisor Das Williams shared, “PATH is a vital component of our County’s efforts to end homelessness. I was honored to serve shelter residents and will carry their stories with me as my Board colleagues and I chart the future for Santa Barbara County.”

Assemblymember Gregg Hart (left) speaks with a PATH shelter resident | Credit: Courtesy

Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez greets a PATH shelter resident | Credit: Courtesy

PATH CEO Jennifer Hark Dietz (left) and Councilmember Meagan Harmon prepare a fruit salad | Credit: Courtesy

Supervisor Laura Capps (left) and PATH Santa Barbara Regional Director Liz Adams prepare green beans | Credit: Courtesy

PATH Santa Barbara serves some of the most vulnerable individuals in our community. Nearly 65% of people served have chronic history of homelessness, physical health, and mental health. We strive to provide a healing space for our guests and that includes providing fresh, daily meals thanks to our food rescue program.

Supervisor Capps shared, “Sharing a meal with shelter residents, the PATH team, and my family was a deeply meaningful experience. Everyone in Santa Barbara County deserves a safe, affordable, stable home, and my colleagues on the Board and I continue to work towards that future.”

Councilmember Harmon reflected, “I was profoundly moved to serve Santa Barbarans experiencing homelessness alongside my family and friends at PATH. All of us must take care of our most vulnerable neighbors, both during this season of giving and gratitude, and year-round.”

If you are interested in volunteering, there are a number of ways to support PATH. Whether you have a few hours to spare or want to commit to a regular schedule, your time is a valuable resource that can change lives. From food distribution and wellness workshops to hygiene kit assembly and helping with community events, there are numerous opportunities to give your time. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact JV Vallejos at SBVolunteers@epath.org.

About PATH Santa Barbara

PATH has proudly been a part of the Santa Barbara community since 2015. We work to rebuild lives and strengthen neighborhoods every day. PATH Santa Barbara operates a 100-bed interim housing site and provides case management, employment assistance, and outreach. Through our rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing programs, we help people move into safe, stable, long-term housing. More information visit: https://epath.org/regions/santa-barbara-central-coast/