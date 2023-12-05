SANTA MARIA MAN WINS $150K ‘SEE & BELIEVE’ GRAND-PRIZE GIVEAWAY AT CHUMASH CASINO RESORT

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA – December 5, 2023 – A Santa Maria man took home the top prize Sunday night at the Chumash Casino Resort’s “See & Believe” grand-prize giveaway – a one-of-a-kind Winnebago Revel Bigfoot Edition valued at $150,000.

The winner, a guest known as Alvaro C., had already left the resort and was at home when he got a call informing him that his name was drawn for the grand prize.

“I couldn’t believe it and thought maybe it was a scam call,” Alvaro said.

To Alvaro’s surprise, it wasn’t a scam. The resort representative identified herself and assured him that he was the winner of the $150,000 grand prize. He told his wife and kids, and they headed straight back to the resort.

“I’m just really excited,” Alvaro said. “I’m going to pay off the bills and give some to my kids.”

One of Alvaro’s friends wondered why he went to work on Monday.

“My friend asked me why I’m working today after winning all that money,” Alvaro said. “I told him my responsibility is to my work.”

The “See & Believe” themed giveaway included an “Early Bird Drawing,” which featured a chance to win up to $25,000 in cash, chances to win a portion of $50,000 in Slot Free Play and the Winnebago Revel Bigfoot Edition worth $150,000. Guests accumulated entries for the drawings over the past three months by using their player’s club card whenever they played slots or table games on the casino floor.

“I recommend Chumash to all my friends for good fun,” Alvaro said. “I like the slots and bingo.”

The Chumash Casino Resort conducts its $100K Weekly Wheels Car + Free Play Giveaway every week, but the next themed giveaway will be called “Fields of Green,” featuring $250,000 in cash and prizes. The “Fields of Green” grand-prize drawing will be held at 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 3. For more details, visit THE CLUB at Chumash or log on to www.chumashcasino.com/fields-of-green.

