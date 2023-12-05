Theater Review | ‘Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash’

The five actor/musicians in Ensemble’s current production, Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, give a rousing, Americana-style performance that stirs the soul. Throughout the show, the actors play and sing almost 30 of Cash’s hits; while this curation of music does not tell a literal narrative of Cash’s life, it certainly creates a mood representative of Cash’s persona and sound. Created by Richard Maltby Jr. and Bill Meade, and directed by Randy Redd, this patchwork tapestry performance of Cash’s music runs at the New Vic Theatre through December 17.

Ring of Fire strings together musical representations of thematic elements of Cash’s life, from humble roots to addiction to life on the road to his wife, June Carter. Songs like “Country Boy” and “Five Feet High and Rising” reflect a spartan childhood of labor on the family farm and the simple pleasures of country living. “Angel Band” and “Waiting on the Far-Side Banks of Jordan” are a nod to Cash’s gospel roots, while “Jackson,” “Delia’s Gone,” and “Folsom Prison Blues” present the rebellious, untamed Johnny Cash of legend. The performers (LJ Benet, Kasper, Valerie Larsen, Sammy Linkowski, and Glenn Stanton) are charismatic and arresting as both actors and musicians. The blended voices are exquisite, and the unique vocal arrangements of the Cash catalog create robust vibrations that fill the New Vic.

The set is stark and clean, and ambiance is created with interesting lighting that invokes the drama of a rock concert. Costuming and characterization style sits nicely positioned between rockabilly country, big-city theatricality, and artsy eclecticism. While I can’t confidently nail down the significance behind all the many costume props used to differentiate eras and characters, overall the production is crisp and streamlined, making Ring of Fire a spiritually satiating homage to the man in black.

Ensemble Theatre Company’s production of ‘Ring of Fire’ will be at the New Vic Theatre (33 W. Victoria St.) through December 17. See etcsb.org.