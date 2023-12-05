VETERANS STAND DOWN 2023 HELPS MORE THAN 400 MILITARY VETS

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

During the 11th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down in October, more than 400 veterans received access to vital services, including clothing, housing assistance, legal aid, mental health counseling, medical care and more.

At the one-day event at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Oct. 28, 2023, veterans had access to almost 100 different services, including haircuts, child support information, legal services, educational services, addiction treatment, counseling, vision screenings and more.

Of those attending, 96 classified themselves as homeless, including 11 women, according to 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who founded the event and is aided by coordinator Sandy Agalos and a volunteer committee of about 100 people. No taxpayer funds are used for Stand Down.

The ages of attendees ranged from nine people in the range from 21-30 and six in their early 90s, including one who was 93 years old.

This year, an overwhelming 626 people volunteered for the effort, including 106 active duty representatives from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The “Team Vandenberg” crew assisted with staging the event from beginning to end; greeted veterans at the arriving buses; served food in the meal line; visited with veterans; worked in the convention center restocking and sorting items and more.

The Santa Barbara County Cattlemen’s Association provided the beef for the barbecue luncheon and the Santa Maria Elks Lodge prepared breakfast and lunch for veterans and volunteers.

New providers this year included ServiceMaster, Healing Heroes Through Horsemanship, Santa Barbara County Parks, My Place Coffee, New Life K9s and more.

Major financial supporters for 2023 included $10,000 from CoastHills Credit Union; $1,000 from Laborer’s International Union of North America; $300 from Mid-Coast Veterans Alliance, Inc.; $1,000 from Solomon Hills; $1,000 from Northern Trust, $1,200 from First United Methodist Church and many other donors.

During this year’s event, 53 haircuts were provided; 92 bus tickets were issued; 450 Direct Relief International backpacks with survival items were handed out; 67 vets used the Pet Zone for grooming and vaccinations and 55 people had vision screenings.

The Santa Barbara County FoodBank also provided 2,153 pounds of food in to-go bags; Altrusa of the Central Coast gave out 269 hats, books and socks and 30 veterans received help with documents needed for housing.

Using a $7,000 federal grant for boots and shoes, the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services volunteers distributed 110 pairs of boots and shoes to 73 homeless veterans.

During a recent debrief session for committee members, Lavagnino presented awards for Volunteer of the Year and Organization of the Year.

Lompoc residents Patti and Derril Shiflet were named Volunteers of the Year. Lavagnino said Patti helped with front gate registration and then clothing distribution. She also worked the Red Cross water booth and helped at the clothing donation site. Derril was recruited to help with the donation site and helped transport donated goods from Lompoc to Santa Maria.

“Patti and Derril are a huge help to us during those final days in October before the event,” Lavagnino said.

Organization of the Year recipients | Credit: Courtesy

The American Legion Riders Orcutt Chapter 534 was named Organization of the Year. Jim Banakus and the ALR have been part of the Stand Down since it began.

“The ALR members are the first ones that veterans see when they come through the gate on the morning of Stand Down,” Lavagnino said. “Veterans are greeted with a friendly ‘Welcome to Stand Down’ and a good, firm handshake. We are proud to have the ALR as part of the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down. They are always ready to help in any way they can.”

For more information about the Santa Barbara County Stand Down, visit http://sbcountystanddown.com. Financial donations or donated gift cards are welcome throughout the year, with a Wal-Mart link available on the Stand Down webpage.The next Stand Down will take place on Oct. 26, 2024 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Donations are needed for next year, including new clothing. The purchase of gift cards for Stand Down is encouraged, allowing organizers to purchase items where the needs are the greatest. The donation link is available all year. Also needed for next year are more volunteer barbers and stylists. Contact Stand Down Coordinator Sandy Agalos at sandy.agalos@gmail.com to sign up.