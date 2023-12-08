Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Transportation Van Involved in Collision

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

One custody deputy and two inmates sustained minor injuries in a traffic collision involving a Sheriff’s Office transportation van.

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, at approximately 12:40 p.m., two custody deputies were transporting two inmates from Lompoc Court to the Northern Branch Jail. While westbound on Black Road at Dutard Road, the custody deputy driving the jail van attempted to pass a slow-moving semi-truck when it suddenly began to turn left. The driver of the van took evasive action and came to rest on the shoulder of the road after striking an embankment.

County Fire responded and assisted by prying the door to the van open as the rails were damaged and unable to slide. The two inmates and one custody deputy were transported to an area hospital for examination and treatment and were released within hours with minor injuries. The remaining custody deputy was uninjured.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. The Sheriff’s Office will also conduct an administrative review of the incident.