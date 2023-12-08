Santa Barbara Man Arrested for Two Unprovoked Attacks in Calabasas

Authorities are trying to piece together the motive behind two unprovoked attacks allegedly carried out in the hills of Calabasas by 29-year-old Angel Sachez, Jr., from Santa Barbara, who was arrested earlier this week in Oxnard and charged with assault after allegedly punching an unsuspecting grandfather walking his infant grandchild in a stroller and being involved with another attack on a teenage boy in the same area.

Both attacks occurred on December 5 on Agoura Road and Lost Springs Drive in Calabasas, and both victims were described as members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, although the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has not stated whether they believe the attacks were racially motivated.

In one statement, the department said, “Although both victims of the assaults were of Asian descent, the motive for the attacks is currently under investigation.”

One of the attacks was caught on video, which was released to the media and shows one man, later identified as Sanchez, parked in a residential neighborhood in a silver Honda minivan. In the security footage, Sanchez is seen exiting the van and approaching a man who is walking along the street while pushing a stroller with his 10-month-old granddaughter. Then without warning Sanchez cocks back and punches the grandfather, who falls to the ground while the stroller falls on its side in the road. While the victim is still on the ground, Sanchez can be seen returning to his vehicle and driving off.

Authorities released the footage along with the Nevada license plate info on the minivan, and said that Sanchez was also suspected in another unprovoked assault on a teenage male in the same area.

Sanchez was arrested the next afternoon in Oxnard and taken to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, where he was booked on charges of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

The authorities are still looking into the two incidents, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station or, to provide information anonymously, contact “LA Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).