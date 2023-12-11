Aid for Cancer Costs

Rising costs, the COVID pandemic, and the current confusion in medical finances have added to the already daunting burden for those facing a cancer diagnosis. In response to this challenge, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has announced that the AJM Patient Assistance Fund has recently passed the $3.5 million milestone. This Endowment Fund is an important part of the Cancer Foundation’s 74-year commitment to providing the finest cancer care on the Central Coast to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay for treatment.

Since its establishment in 2011, the AJM Fund has aided more than 550 qualified patients through grants totaling more than $2 million. To insure the integrity of the program, the Support Services Department at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center verifies the degree of need before a grant is made. This financial support has allowed patients to give their full energies and time to their treatment and recovery.

Many letters and expressions of appreciation and heartfelt gratitude have been received from the recipients of this support.

Funds are raised annually from generous local donors and the friends and family of former Cancer Foundation board member, Arthur Merovick, in whose honor the fund is named.

Should you be interested in supporting this unique and needed effort, please contact the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at (805) 898-2116.

Steve McHugh is chairman of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.