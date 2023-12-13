Chumash Casino Resort’s ‘Project Pink” Campaign Raises $10K for Ridley-Tree Cancer Center

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA, December 13, 2023 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians recently presented a check for over $10,000 to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, to help the nonprofit deliver superior care to its patients through breast cancer treatment and research. The donation is part of the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual Project Pink campaign, which showcases expertly crafted pink food and beverage creations, all in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For the entire month of October, the resort’s various eateries sold pink-colored snacks, sweets, specialty desserts and drinks, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the campaign. This year’s effort generated $5,085.50, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation matched that amount, dollar for dollar, resulting in a $10,171 donation to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, which is supported by the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

“We are genuinely honored and grateful to be the recipients of the Chumash Casino Resort’s Project Pink campaign,” shared Matt Baumann, DBA, MBA, Vice President of Oncology, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. “The proceeds from this critical fundraising campaign will be used to directly care for our community’s breast cancer patients by supporting vital clinical trials, access and integrative care programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. Project Pink is a perfect example of what it looks like when a community wraps around the needs of its people, caring for them in their time of greatest need. With the support of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center looks forward to advancing breast cancer research and treatment, while improving the survival and quality of life for thousands of patients.”

The annual Project Pink campaign is led by the Chumash Casino Resort’s hardworking chefs, who are dedicated to shedding light on breast cancer awareness. They poured countless hours into recreating the familiar lineup of Project Pink sweets, including the popular chocolate molds of high heel shoes, flat shoes and purses, and featured an assortment of other one-of-a-kind creations. Highlights from this year’s campaign included strawberry vanilla cake, cherry blossom and matcha cake, red velvet with cream cheese mouse and limoncello almond and raspberry cake.

“Once again our talented Food and Beverage team stepped up and delivered an incredible Project Pink campaign,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “The tribe is proud to help raise funds that will go toward the well-being, health and survival of breast cancer patients in our community.”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer risks and the value of screening and early detection, while also raising funds for cancer research.

The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, located in Santa Barbara and Solvang, focuses on being a regional destination for oncology services that ranks among the best major treatment centers, ensuring they deliver superior care to their patients, close to home, regardless of the means to pay.

For more information on the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, including how to donate, please visit https://cfsb.org/giving-to-cfsb/give-now/.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $25 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.chumash.gov.