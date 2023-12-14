City Council Public Hearing RegardingTenant Protections for Residential Rentals

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., the Goleta City Council will conduct a public hearing to consider adoption of an Urgency Ordinance and introduction of a Non-Urgency Ordinance that would create tenant protections regulations related to residential rental units in the City.

The proposed ordinances would amend Title 8 (Health and Safety) of the Goleta Municipal Code (GMC) to add Chapter 8.19 (Tenant Protections). Proposed amendments to the GMC would create new definitions and requirements related to the following:

Just-cause requirement for Termination of Residential Tenancy

Noticing and relocation assistance requirements for Termination of Residential Tenancy

Mandatory offer of a one-year lease to new and existing residential tenants

Mandatory Right of First Refusal for tenants in certain circumstances to return to a rental unit they previously vacated

The agenda and staff report for the hearing will also be posted on the City website at www.CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings prior to the meeting date.

Information on how to participate in the public hearing will be included on the City Council agenda.

For further information on the project or for inquiries in Spanish, please contact Lucy Graham, Senior Housing Analyst, at (805) 961-7546 or LGraham@cityofgoleta.org.