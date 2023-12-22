‘We Remember’: Names of 65 Who Died Homeless in Santa Barbara Read at Longest Night Ceremony

About 80 people — including Santa Barbara Police Chief Kelly Gordon, Father Larry from the Old Mission, several others sporting a clergy collar, and more than handful of people without homes — gathered under the County Courthouse’s protective archway as day turned into night Thursday evening and a light rain fell to mark the passing of about 65 people who died homeless in Santa Barbara during the past 12 months. It was a prayerful and solemn gathering, one that’s been observed every year on December 21 — the shortest day and longest night of the year — the past 12 years.

“This may be the longest night, but it’s also the wettest, and it may be the loneliest,” declared Wayne Mellinger, a long-time mental-health advocate who helped launch the event. “No one should die on the streets, neglected by their community.”

Two women read the names of those who departed, explaining that they had gathered 65 names from others who lived on the streets. The real number, they said, was probably higher. The rule of thumb, they said they’d heard, was that two homeless people die each week. These numbers, they cautioned, had not been officially vetted.

No information was available as to how old the deceased were or their cause of death and whether they died indoors, outdoors, or in a hospital. Tracking down that data and making sense of it is the charge of a special county task force that typically releases a report on its findings every other year.

At times the women’s voices grew soft, muted, and hard to hear. Voices shot out encouraging them to speak louder. “Shout it out,” people would say. They wanted to hear the names. Who lived and died mattered, several speakers said.

“We’re all your neighbors, whether we live in a house, in a car, on a bench, or in a park,” said one speaker, her voice beginning to break.

With Christmas right around the corner, Father Larry from the Old Mission noted that Joseph and Mary — and Jesus too — were homeless. Migrants were, as well, he added.

“May each person be given a home in the hearts of our compassion,” he said, by way of a blessing.

Mark Childs, a cantor with B’nai B’rith, sang a brief prayer in both English and Hebrew. “We remember,” he sang. “We remember.”

Michelle Jarvis, a talented singer wearing a red Heinz Ketchup–themed T-shirt reading “Catch-Up with Jesus,” coaxed the crowd to join along in what became an impressive rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

When the prayers and songs and names were over, event organizer Melinda Maysonet called on the crowd to join with her in pushing for the creation of what she hopes will be a permanent day center for homeless people, a place where they can just be, rest, and connect with social service providers.