Santa Barbara Congressmember Carbajal Calls for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza

Congressmember Salud Carbajal was one of 14 Democrats to sponsor another House resolution calling for a humanitarian pause in Gaza — not the same thing as a cease fire — to allow a less impeded flow of humanitarian aid and assistance to a territory in which 85 percent of the population has been displaced and more than one-quarter reportedly at imminent risk of starvation. The resolution, referred to the Foreign Affairs Committee, calls on Hamas to release all hostages and for the Biden Administration to “help facilitate the scale up of safe and continuous flow of aid convoys.”

Israeli news sources report that roughly 187 truckloads of international aid are now allowed into Gaza a day. The number before the October 7 invasion by Hamas was more than 500.

The resolution comes at a time when Israel is under mounting international criticism over the civilian death toll inflicted on Palestinian civilian populations in Gaza. At last count, there were reportedly more than 22,000 casualties, though it’s not clear how many were civilians and how many were with Hamas.

The resolution calls on Biden to secure safer access for humanitarian deliveries and workers, the distribution of fuel to humanitarian organizations in Gaza, and “the renewal of a humanitarian pause to facilitate a surge in humanitarian aid and the release of the hostages.”

Carbajal also signed a Republican sponsored resolution equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism. “Many see a false choice in this divisive conflict between ensuring Israeli security and Palestinian rights,” he stated, adding, “but it’s important for Biden to push Israel to adopt strategic methods that utilize precise targeting and reduce civilian harm.” The language of the resolution was unequivocal in its condemnation of Hamas and of Israel’s right to defend itself. Its last line, however, called for Biden to encourage Israel “to make every effort to minimize civilian deaths and destruction to infrastructure.”