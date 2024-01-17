Poetry Connection | Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Sojourner Kincaid Rolle

In my first year as Poet Laureate of Santa Barbra, I’ve witnessed the tremendous loss of Poet Laureate Emerita Sojourner Kincaid Rolle. From writing about my personal connection to Sojourner and celebrating her 80th birthday (earlier in this column), to this week’s celebration of her life, a day I never imagined because she was so vivacious, Sojourner leaves an everlasting legacy that in many ways is comforting. It’s as if she is still with us, leading the way, sharing space in our community.

When I spoke to a news reporter on Monday, I recalled how Sojourner immediately offered to share the stage with me upon hearing that I was a newcomer, interested in writing poetry. When I arrived in Santa Barbara 20 years ago, I had yet to publish any books or poems, but she asked me to share the stage with her and read with her at the Carpinteria Arts Center. She was the featured reader and described herself as the People’s Poet. I admired her energy and commitment to the poetry community and to social justice. At the time, I wondered why she would invite an unknown poet to read with her. It wasn’t until years later that I realized the gesture was part of Sojourner’s generosity and personal mandate to mentor everyone, regardless of age or experience.

Sojourner’s family, the Rolles and the Kincaids. | Credit: Melinda Palacio

Credit: Melinda Palacio

On Monday, Santa Barbara’s Martin Luther King Day celebration was also dedicated to Sojourner. Thanks to her, I’ve been involved in judging the youth essay and poetry awards for more than 15 years. This year felt bittersweet as I took more of a lead role in her absence. When Sojourner was in hospice, she told me that she was not ready to say goodbye to me. I wasn’t ready to say goodbye either. In many ways, I am glad we saved our farewell for another time.

On Sunday, I presented my poetry at the Santa Maria Public Library. It so happened that they were having their MLK celebration. One of attendees said that it felt appropriate to hear Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech in the background. I certainly had Sojourner on my mind this past week.

Melinda Palacio at the Santa Maria Public Library. | Credit: Melinda Palacio

Melinda Palacio with Takunda Chikowero, First Place winner in Poetry, MLK awards ages 6-12 | Credit: Melinda Palacio

MLK Poetry and Essay Award judges Michelle Detorie and Melinda Palacio | Credit: Melinda Palacio

It’s been nice easing back into poetry events after the break for the holidays. Last week, I attended the Blue Whale Series, which featured David Starkey and Mary Brown. Mary, myself, and Sojourner, along with several others, were longtime members of my poetry group, the Santa Barbara Sunday Poets. This week’s poetry connection features a poem by Mary, ML Brown.

ML Brown is the author of Call It Mist, winner of the Three Mile Harbor Press Book Prize, and Drought, winner of the Claudia Emerson Chapbook Award. Her work has appeared in Valparaiso Poetry Review, Prairie Schooner, and Cave Wall, among other journals and anthologies, including Blue Will Rise Over Yellow: An International Poetry Anthology for Ukraine. When not writing, she devotes her time to raising funds for Planned Parenthood and curates the poetry section for their annual book sale.

Fierce, She Conquers

The moment she enters the front door

the Amazon sheds her breast plate,

slices the leather laces, drops it to the floor.

Barefoot, she stomps across the kitchen,

stocks my cupboards with everything she thinks

I need. She stinks of river mud and cardboard.

Her voice disembodies from the Cloud.

She claims the living room, the TV remote,

and settles her boxy butt into the best chair.

At night, she breaks herself down, then spreads

the width and breadth of my bed, rests her head

on her beloved pillows, all plastic and air.

She is building her own nation, carving it

out of earth and sea. And yet, I asked her here,

gave her all my secret words, handed over my keys.

ML Brown