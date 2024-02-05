All Evacuation Orders Lifted for Santa Barbara County

All evacuation orders for Santa Barbara County have been lifted as of noon on Monday, February 5.

The orders went into effect on Saturday ahead of a massive storm system that triggered a flash flood warning and a state of emergency issued by Governor Newsom for Santa Barbara County and seven other California counties and shut down roadways, bus routes, schools, jury duty, and Santa Barbara’s Airport, which received record-breaking rainfall that closed the airport and canceled all commercial flights on Sunday (the airport reopened and resumed flights on Monday afternoon). The evacuated areas included properties along waterways in the Thomas, Cave, and Alisal burn scar areas; properties near Sycamore Creek, from Stanwood Drive down to parts of Ninos Drive, in the city of Santa Barbara; and all state campgrounds, including Gaviota, Refugio, El Capitan, and Carpinteria. On Sunday evening, residents were also evacuated from their homes along De la Vina Street near Cota and Haley Streets, where Mission Creek overflowed in the lower-lying streets in the area.

Evacuees can now return to their homes, though the county warns that “several roads and trails may be inaccessible or closed throughout the county due to storm impacts.” Residents are also advised to watch out for rock falls, minor debris flows and landslides, and tree falls even if it is not raining.

As for the status of campgrounds, the county suggests checking with State Parks and County Parks for information.

Residents and businesses that sustained damages as a result of the storm can complete an online Storm Damage Report Form available here.

Rain continues to be in the forecast, and the county advises residents to remain vigilant of changing conditions.