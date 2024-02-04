Santa Barbara Residents Evacuate from Downtown Homes as February Storm Floods Waterways, Roads, and Airport

By early Sunday evening, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a “state of emergency” in Santa Barbara County and seven other California counties, and non-stop rain forced the closure of the Santa Barbara Airport due to flooding, along with several roadways and streets in Santa Barbara County. As the sun was setting, Santa Barbara Police officers were going door-to-door to evacuate residences along De la Vina Street near Cota and Haley Streets, where Mission Creek was rushing and overflowing in the lower-lying streets in the area.

Evacuations taking place in the area. Police knocking on doors on 100 W block of Haley pic.twitter.com/cKdrnmSG6K — SB Scanner (@SBIncidents) February 5, 2024

Santa Barbara Airport announced via social media that it was closed as of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday due to “flooding on the airfield.” All commercial flights have been canceled, all aviation operations paused and the terminal is closed until further notice. The airport will provide updates on its website.

In downtown Santa Barbara, Loma Alta remains closed between Cliff and Shoreline Drives; the State Street underpass is closed in both directions, as is the intersection of State and Mission Streets.

Flooding near Santa Barbara City College on February 4, 2024. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Several closures were announced in the county due to rain, flooding, and mudslides, including Channel Drive from Hill Road to Butterfly Lane in Montecito; Camino Campana near Cathedral Oaks; and Refugio Road from Calle Real to West Camino Cielo near Gaviota.

In northern parts of the county, Alisal Road is closed from Highway 101 to Solvang city limits; Foxen Canyon Road is closed a half-mile north of State Route 154, and North Refugio Road is closed four miles south of State Route 246. CalTrans reports Highway 1 s closed from Black Road to Solomon Road in near Santa Maria due to roadway flooding. There is no estimate for reopening.

In the mountains of the South Coast, East Camino Cielo is closed from Painted Cave to Gibraltar Road, as is the extent of Gibraltar Road north of Santa Barbara city limits.

California Highway Patrol, CalTrans, and Santa Barbara County fire and law enforcement were busy throughout the afternoon, with downed trees and power lines reported all over the county.

Downed trees temporarily closed roadways near New Cuyama; State Route 135 at Batchelder Road; State Route 246 in Buellton; on Highway 101 near State Route 154; Storke Road in Goleta; Santa Rosa Road in Buellton; and the Cabrillo Boulevard on-ramp in Santa Barbara.

Multiple vehicle collisions were reported, including one crash over the side of Highway 101 near the Nojoqui Summit, where a single vehicle reportedly flipped off the freeway and into the creek. Another single vehicle crash, also near the Nojoqui Summit, was reported just 30 minutes earlier. No serious injuries were reported.

All previous evacuation orders will be effective through Monday, and a flash flood warning in parts of the county will be effective until midnight. Updates will be posted at ReadySBC.org.

Residents in all areas of Santa Barbara County should:

Stay away from burn scars, rivers, creeks, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Those living in areas prone to flooding should stay aware of changing conditions and be prepared to take protective actions, such as evacuating and sheltering in place

Those living in areas prone to flooding should stay aware of changing conditions and be prepared to take protective actions, such as evacuating and sheltering in place Roads impacted during previous storms may experience flooding, mud and rock slides. Communities along these roads may become isolated.

Communities along these roads may become isolated. Beaches, bluffs and the Harbor area may be impacted. This storm may trigger coastal flooding and erosion along the bluffs throughout the county. Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from beach areas.

This storm may trigger coastal flooding and erosion along the bluffs throughout the county. Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from beach areas. Strong winds can cause power outages. Charge important electronic devices and be prepared in case an unexpected power outage occurs.

Charge important electronic devices and be prepared in case an unexpected power outage occurs. Secure belongings that could get impacted by strong winds such as outdoor furniture.

Resources and Information:

Red Cross volunteers set up at the evacuation shelter at the Wake Center on Turnpike Road during the storm on Sunday, February 4, 2024. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

An Evacuation Shelter has been opened at the Wake Center, located at 300 North Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA, 93111.

Planning and Development’s Winter Storm Damage Permitting Information webpage– Winter Storm Damage Permitting Information | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website

For animal information, call Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-681-4332

For additional information, contact the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 833-688-5551.

For status of school operations please contact your school site administrators.

Storm readiness tips: http://www.readysbc.org/StormReadiness

For status of highways: https://roads.dot.ca.gov/roadscell.php

For status of County roadways: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/publish?EQBCT=eb48d06b3819475080901d530fd35a3e

For County sandbag filling locations: https://www.countyofsb.org/2219/Sandbags

Sign up for ReadySBC Emergency Alerts: https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736723794#/signup

For information related to the City of Santa Barbara’s storm response: https://santabarbaraca.gov/StormUpdate