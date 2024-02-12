Riviera Ridge School Takes Service Learning and Leadership to a Deeper Level

One of The Riviera Ridge School’s core values is Ethical Responsibility. This idea of “leading with purpose beyond ourselves” is not just a lofty copy for the website; it’s an action-based tenet championed in all grade levels at the independent school nestled on the Riviera of Santa Barbara.

Starting in Junior Kindergarten and continuing through 8th grade, in their Kaleidoscope program, students explore the traditions and values of world religions and diverse cultures through a global and unifying perspective. After studying the practices and philosophies of various religions and cultures, students see the idea of being of service to others as a unifying factor. Using the empathy, knowledge, and courage they’ve fostered through their lower school education, starting in 6th grade, students are given opportunities to uplift their community.

“During the middle school years, students have a heightened awareness of the world around them, particularly regarding social dynamics,” Rebecca Ryser, Middle School Division Coordinator and Executive Function Coach, said. “They feel more deeply for others and are ready to offer solutions. The Service Brigade elective is an opportunity to empower middle schoolers to be the change and actively apply purpose beyond self within Santa Barbara and our school community.”

Ryser’s Service Brigade elective is just one of the many avenues students have to not only exercise their desire to give back, but to learn real-world skills. One example is the vending machine (lovingly named “Walter”). Students organized to purchase “Walter” one year ago and now oversee all of its operations on campus. Walter’s purpose is far from just providing healthy snacks; his revenue funds the Service Brigade initiatives, such as their annual holiday wish list sponsorships.

But more, “They manage a vending machine which takes budgeting, accounting, technical problem-solving, physical stocking, and collaboration as to how to spend the ‘profits’ generated,” Ryser said. “This has truly enhanced the program overall to increase our capacity to give back and to further teach skills for life.”

In addition, every fall, Service Brigade spearheads a service drive for a local nonprofit in which the whole school takes part. Students start the process by engaging in thoughtful discussions about global and local needs; they learn about the UN Sustainable Development Goals and are able to see areas where they can work toward achieving these goals, starting in their own community.

To dig deeper, students research, call, and interview organizations to see where the school can best serve the needs of Santa Barbara. Students also gain marketing, public speaking, organizational, and writing skills by creating press releases and infographics about the drive and giving presentations to promote the project to each classroom.

“In each initiative, students are the drivers. They apply design thinking to look for tie-ins with our community, organizations working to fulfill a need, and how we can best support their endeavors for community change,” Ryser said. “In doing so, they exercise a number of skill sets applicable across life domains.”

At their annual Grandfriend’s celebration, a representative from the organization that the students selected to support visits to share with the school just how impactful their work was. Other schoolwide service initiatives include winter clothing drives, fulfilling local nonprofit holiday wish lists, Valentine’s fundraising, Earth Day projects, and more. Any idea a student has is rallied around with teacher guidance and student motivation.

As part of their 6th-grade Service in Action projects, students select a local nonprofit to partner with or develop an idea on their own to put their unique passions toward the betterment of the world. Projects have included beach clean-ups and care package creation for unhoused people. One student even built her own “Inclusive Little Library,” which she stocks with books featuring characters and authors with a range of backgrounds and abilities.

Ryser also teaches a course called “Success Seminar,” which helps students with executive functioning and study skills and educates them about how their adolescent brains work. She notes that in addition to helping the community, acts of service cause humans to feel calmer, happier, and more connected.

“In the brain, dopamine is released when an act of service is performed or kindness is expressed. The more students engage, the more regulated their amygdala becomes, which reduces stress and improves mood,” Ryser said. “This leads to intrinsic motivation and the desire to further engage in service and help others.”

The collective pursuit of service and a shared vision also strengthens the school’s community and sense of belonging, which is crucial in the middle school years. Ryser is confident that these in-school service projects encourage students to continue being stewards of service throughout their lives.

“We’ve had students expand on passion projects and service in action projects to create their own nonprofits, join volunteer groups in the community, offer their time and energy in support of a local cause, find a platform for change, or make meaningful changes in their own lives or that of their families,” Ryser said. “I hope that continues, and I know it will, based on the engagement with service that I see on campus each and every day.”

Rebecca Horrigan is an English teacher at The Riviera Ridge School.