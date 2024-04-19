Big Bounce America Springs Back to Santa Barbara

A bouncy house at a birthday party was a highlight of my childhood, but a 24,000-square-foot one? To my younger self, that would have been like winning the lottery.

From April 26 to 28, Elings Park will transform into a bouncy-house wonderland as the Big Bounce America 2024 tour stops in Santa Barbara. At the heart of the excitement lies The World’s Largest Bounce House, a sprawling 24,000-square-foot inflatable wonderland equipped with basketball hoops, ball pits, and climbing towers. This bounce house also has a deejay at the center providing music as you bounce.

“Anything you imagine in a bounce house is inside this massive bounce house,” said Sophia Wilson, the Chief Operating Officer at Big Bounce America.

The tour boasts seven inflatable attractions, each offering unique experiences. On the list of attractions are “The OctoBlast,” a 900-square-foot, foam-filled bouncy house; “SportSlam,” a sports area equipped with nets, hoops, and balls; “The Giant,” a 900-square-foot bounce house with 50 different obstacles; and “airSPACE,” a 25-foot-tall, space-themed attraction with a ball pit. Each bounce session is broken up by age group, so both kids and adults can enjoy an afternoon of fun at the inflatable attractions.

Attendees can also refuel at one of the many on-site food trucks.

“Parents and children can expect a day filled with bouncy family fun and creating lifelong memories,” said Wilson. “Parents can also expect to drive home with worn-out, sleepy children.”

Tickets start at $22 for toddlers. Prices go up for juniors, bigger kids, and adults. See thebigbounceamerica.com/tour-dates.