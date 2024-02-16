Annette Bening SBIFF Tribute Canceled Due to Illness

Unfortunately, the Annette Bening tribute that was scheduled for this evening, Friday, February 16, has been canceled due to illness. We received a statement from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival team that said: “Unfortunately, Annette Bening is sick and is not able to make it for her Arlington Award Tribute this evening. Annette really wanted to celebrate her performance in Nyad and discuss her career with everyone planning to attend.”

SBIFF also provided this highlight reel of Bening’s work that was supposed to be viewed tonight and the statement, “We’re disappointed Annette can’t be in Santa Barbara this evening, but here is a look at her incredible career!”

“Tonight’s event is canceled, so anyone that purchased individual tickets will be receiving a refund shortly. For questions please contact us at help@sbiff.org.”

For a complete schedule of events still happening, including Saturday night’s closing film, Chosen Family, see sbiff.org.