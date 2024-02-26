Santa Barbara Assemblymember Gregg Hart Reintroduces Blue Whales and Blue Skies Bill

Santa Barbara Assemblymember Gregg Hart is trying again to establish a statewide “California Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies” program, which would help prevent fatal ship strikes on whales and lower harmful emissions by incentivizing shipping companies to slow their speed along the California Coast.

The program encourages seafaring vessels to travel at 10 knots or less in designated areas by providing small incentives and publicity to program participants.

To date, the existing program — initially started in 2014 by Santa Barbara and Ventura counties’ air districts and expanded to the Bay Area in 2017 — has been responsible for reducing more than 3,200 tons of smog-forming NOx emissions and preventing whale strikes by almost 50 percent.

State officials and activists really started paying attention to the issue around 2007, after five blue whales (an endangered species) were killed by ship strikes. By slowing down, ships can reduce this risk while also benefiting air quality in coastal areas, including Santa Barbara County, which have not met the state air quality standards for ozone in recent years.

Hart has been trying to expand the existing voluntary vessel speed reduction program since last year. However, the original bill was “put on suspense file,” something that has been equated to essentially euthanizing legislation.

The new bill, Assembly Bill 2298, would give participating companies the official endorsement of both the State of California and Governor Newsom for their efforts to reduce emissions and protect whales.

“This invaluable state-level recognition will increase visibility, interest and support for conservation efforts along the California coast,” said Hart, a former Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District boardmember. “The Santa Barbara Channel is now a globally recognized Whale Heritage Area. The entire world is watching what we do to save whales.”

The bill is also authored by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D–Ventura), and Assemblymember Damon Connolly (D–San Rafael). If passed, the bill would require the California Ocean Protection Council, on or before January 1, 2027, in coordination and in consultation with various entities, including the State Air Resources Board, to implement the voluntary speed reduction program statewide.