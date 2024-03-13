Upset in the 1st District: Roy Lee Takes Insurmountable Lead

[Updated: Wed., Mar. 13, 2024, 12:39pm]

With 2,000 ballots yet to be processed and roughly 100 left to count in the race for Santa Barbara County’s 1st District supervisor, an election tally on Wednesday morning showed challenger Roy Lee holding his slim but now insurmountable lead over incumbent Das Williams by 544 votes. According to Joe Holland, the county elections czar, provisional ballots, mismatching signatures on ballots, overseas ballots, and other complications make up the 2,000 yet to be counted countywide. Of that number, fewer than 100 are in the 1st District, said Holland. Holland assured all the ballots would be tallied before the April 4 deadline.

Both campaigns ran a strong ground game, knocking on doors, sending mailers, making phone calls, and spending on TV and social media ads. But Lee had fundamental help from Mike Stoker, long in the Santa Barbara County trenches for the Republican Party and a customer at Lee’s family restaurant in Carpinteria, Uncle Chen.

“Being at the restaurant gave me a unique perspective,” Lee said of his appeal to Republicans, who cast 10 percent more votes countywide than Democrats. “I don’t know those individuals as Republicans but as who they are. One example is Mike Stoker, who’s lived in Carpinteria for a long time. Through the years, we became friends. Republicans would rather support a Democrat who is business minded, rather than Das, who’s more a career politician.”

Das Williams said he heard an overwhelming amount of support from voters at doors, but he thinks many of them didn’t end up voting. “We talked to a lot of Republicans, as well,” he said, “who were noncommittal, which is often a polite ‘no.’” Williams said he could not remember an election season that was so negative, both in word-of-mouth and in the press. (The Independent did not endorse either candidate for the 1st.)

In a statement, Williams thanked those who have voted for him nine times during his 21-year political career, which spans the Santa Barbara City Council, State Assembly, and Board of Supervisors, giving him “the chance I yearned for all my life: to make a difference for our shared future.”

Lee confirmed that his campaign manager Wade Cowper will become chief-of-staff for his office once he’s sworn in come early January 2025. The remainder of his staff picks have not been made, Lee said.