Santa Barbara Organizations to Receive $1.7 Million in Funding for Community Services

The City of Santa Barbara is deciding how to slice up the estimated $1.7 million available toward community and human services grants in 2025, with dozens of organizations on the list to receive money toward programs that provide housing and childcare, or toward projects that serve low- and moderate-income households in the community.

The $1.7 million is made up of $726,000 from the city’s human services fund, $876,000 federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, and $90,000 in program funds and unexpended block grant money from previous years. And while grant money is restricted toward programs that “prevent slums or blight” — the city can decide how to dole out that money, with up to 15 percent toward public service activities, 20 percent for administration and fair housing programs, and the remaining 65 percent toward capital construction and economic development projects.

Last October, when the city was expecting an estimated $600,000 in federal funds, the City Council set its top priorities for the community funds, with several councilmembers voicing support for programs that tackle homelessness or provide services to families like childcare or counseling.

Since then, the city’s Community Development and Human Services Committee has received eight funding requests for CDBG capital projects, with each receiving a score based on a 47-question application and an in-depth review of the organization’s records. On Tuesday, the committee will present its findings to the council, which include recommendations to approve grants for seven capital projects in 2025 costing a combined $825,000.

These include applications from the Family Service Agency ($25,000 toward expanding its service space); Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden ($265,000 for safety improvements); The Unity Shoppe ($25,000 program grant); Habitat for Humanity ($60,000 for its home repair program); WeeCare ($240,000 for its Upwards daycare and preschool program); and two Sanctuary Centers projects ($159,000 toward solar and housing rehabilitation at the Arlington and Hollister apartment complexes).

The committee did not recommend moving forward with the eighth application — a request for $338,000 from the Turner Foundation that would have gone toward renovations at its Village apartments — due to the “low application score and feasibility of the project,” according to the 64-page committee report.

In addition to the seven capital projects, the committee will also be recommending over $857,000 in continued funding for public services and human services through grants to over 30 organizations providing social resources. These include Channel Islands YMCA’s My Home and Noah’s Anchorage programs ($22,000 each); the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse ($16,000); Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s warehouse program ($24,000); Good Samaritan’s Freedom Warming Centers ($24,000); the Legal Aid Foundation ($24,000); and the Organic Soup Kitchen ($28,000), among dozens of other programs offering family services, daycare, and resources for homeless individuals.

With council approval, the city will award the $825,000 in funding for seven capital projects and $857,000 in human services grants for social programs in 2025. A detailed description of the application process and a full list of grant awards for both human services and CDBG funds is available on the city website.