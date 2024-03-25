Duran Duran, Blondie, Adam Ant and More to Play 2024 Cruel World Festival

Take a deep dive into new wave music this spring at the Cruel World Festival, coming to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, May 11, with an awesome dose of nostalgia headlined by Duran Duran — who are still going strong and recently released their 16th studio album, Danse Macabre, a haunting collection of original songs, covers, and reimagined classics.

Cruel World Festival lineup | Credit: Courtesy

The bill for the 2024 festival also features Interpol, Blondie, Simple Minds, Placebo, Soft Cell, Adam Ant, Ministry (performing songs from With Sympathy and Twitch), Gary Numan (performing The Pleasure Principle), DREAMCAR (a supergroup with AFI’s Davey Havok and No Doubt’s Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young), and many more.

Putting a spotlight on alternative rock, new wave, post-punk, and goth rock from a wide range of artists, including reunited groups from the ’70s and ’80s, the inaugural Cruel World Festival was originally set for 2020, but actually took place for the first time in 2022 (another COVID strike).

Morrissey headlined the first edition in 2022, which had more than 25 artists/bands on the lineup. Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, the Psychedelic Furs, and the Church were the other top-liners. Siouxsie and Iggy Pop were the headliners in 2023, with other topliners including Billy Idol, Love and Rockets, Echo & the Bunnymen, and the Human League, among others.

Additional bands featured this year include The Jesus & Mary Chain, TR/ST, The Faint, Heaven 17, French Police, The Mission U.K., The Stranglers, General Public, LOL Tolhurst x Budgie, Model/Actriz, The Alarm, Adult., [CQ] The Motels, Nuovo Testamento, Harsh Symmetry, Body of Light, Zanias, Patriarchy, Leathers, Balvanera, and Tones on Tail. —Leslie Dinaberg

The venue doors open at 11:30 a.m. and this is an all-ages event, excluding the clubhouse, where access is 21+ only. For more information on the Cruel World festival, lineup, and pass options, please visit cruelworldfest.com.