Good Boy: Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s K-9 Odin Retires

County supervisors honored County Sheriff’s K-9, Odin, who retired after eight years of outstanding service. Odin, who joined the department in 2016, worked in evidence searches, lost or missing persons searches, deputy protection during major disturbances, and building and property searches. Perhaps his greatest career highlight was the 2020 drug bust of a panga boat carrying more than 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine. “That was the largest drug seizure in the history of the county. It’s the second largest drug seizure of methamphetamine in the United States,” said Sheriff Bill Brown, who spoke on behalf of Odin and his handler, Deputy Philip Farley. “It was an amazing accomplishment.”

But a dog is only as good as his handler, as Brown put it, and Deputy Farley, an 11-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, “has been at the top of the sheet the entire time.” But Farley first praised Odin who, he said, “Loved every minute of the job.” Farley also thanked the whole K-9 team, and his family for their support. “They sacrificed a lot of their personal time to allow me to be a handler.”

Deputy Farley purchased Odin from the department for $1, and Odin will go to live with his handler.