RuPaul Gets Ready to Slay at the Arlington in Santa Barbara on April 18

The long-awaited night is almost here: Pop culture icon and international drag superstar RuPaul will be at the Arlington Theatre on Thursday night in a special presentation from UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Promoting his new memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings, an immediate best-seller, which focuses on his own life, relationships, and identity, this promises to be an evening of revelation, awakening, and storytelling.

As Saeed Jones of the New York Times wrote of the 14-time Emmy winner, “Whether your introduction to RuPaul was his 1989 appearance in the ‘Love Shack‘ music video, his breakout single ‘Supermodel (You Better Work)’ or, more recently, his Emmy Award–winning run as the executive producer and host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, currently in its 16th season, you know that RuPaul isn’t just famous, glamorous, and funny; he’s interesting.” Or, as fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi has said, “RuPaul is almost like a prophet. He’s constantly flying a little higher than everybody else.”

At press time, there were just a very few limited seats available for this event, which includes a complimentary copy of RuPaul’s new memoir.