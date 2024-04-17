A Santa Barbara Celebration of Women and Their Life Journeys

In her newest exhibition, “50 Over 50,” award-winning photographer Ashleigh Taylor seeks to empower a group of women often left out of the camera’s lens. “I wanted to allow space and permission for women over 50 to feel like it was ok to say yes, and celebrate themselves and have this experience,” she said. “Society tends to tell women our best days are when we are young — that there is an expiration date — but that’s just not true and I‘ve seen that first hand in my clients.”

From “50 Over 50” on view at Pura Luna Apothecary on April 20 | Photo: Ashleigh Taylor

Taylor is set to show the exhibition in a one-night-only gala on Saturday, April 20. The exhibition, which she calls a “celebration of women and their life journeys,” features 50 portraits of women over the age of 50.

Taylor was inspired to embark on the project when her mentor, portrait photographer Sue Bryce, suggested the idea to her as a means to deepen her connections with clients. “This immediately resonated with me because my favorite clients and subjects to photograph were already women over 50,” Taylor said.

Unsure of how clients and community members would respond, Taylor tentatively pitched the idea on social media and was overwhelmed by willing participants. “To my surprise, everyone was as excited about it as I was,” she said. “And some women who had previously said to me they loved my work but felt it would be vain to do a photoshoot ‘just for themselves,’ suddenly were ready to sign up to be photographed.”

The exhibit itself, made up of 50 formal portraits, is meant to comment on themes of empowerment and recognition that go beyond social expectations and stereotypes that surround aging.

“This isn’t just about photographs, it’s about self-love, self-expression, and being witnessed standing in your full power,” said Taylor.

Joyce Resnik, an 85-year-old subject of the “50 Over 50” exhibition, expressed similar sentiments about being photographed. “You stand alone. You are not just someone’s mother or wife. You are important,” said Resnik.

Taylor, who is in her late 30s, notes that in the years since her studio opened in 2013, many of her clients have been powerful older women. “These women show me everyday life can get better and better and aging isn’t something to be afraid of,” she said.

[Click to enlarge] From “50 Over 50” on view at Pura Luna Apothecary on April 20 | Photo: Ashleigh Taylor

She hopes that the exhibit and accompanying gala, where guests can engage with some of the women photographed, inspire positive discussion and empower those who attend.

“I want to show the community that women do not have a ‘best by’ date. That women are bold, resilient, gorgeous, sexy, fun, carefree, wild, joyous, and beautiful in every way at any age,” she said.

The exhibit will be available for viewing at the gala event this Saturday, April 20, at the Pura Luna Apothecary (633 Chapala St.) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information about the exhibit and the photographer visit ashleightaylorphotography.com.