Santa Barbara City College Flies Pride Flag for ‘Gaypril’

The rainbow has taken center stage at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC). Earlier this month, the pride flag was raised at the West Campus flagpole, which marked the beginning of “Gaypril,” the school’s new annual tradition of celebrating Pride Month in April.

This is the first time the flag has flown on school grounds, explained Superintendent/President Erika Endrijonas. She described herself as an “out” leader while speaking against the backdrop of her office, which holds a few rainbow-colored knickknacks and a photo of her and her partner of 32 years.

She returned to SBCC in August 2023 to take on her new leadership role, having previously worked at the school between 2000 and 2009. Before that, she worked in colleges on the East Coast. During her time at a small college in New Hampshire, she joked, “As an out Jewish lesbian, I was their diversity.”

“Being part of the community, it’s important to me to make sure that others in the community have an opportunity to connect,” she continued. “It can be very lonely if you think you’re the only one.”

“Gaypril” was a collective initiative within the California Community College system to recognize Pride on campus, especially since most students are not in school when Pride Month is traditionally recognized in June.

In the words of SBCC Pride Program advisor Selena Martinez, the idea is to “shed visibility on queer students on campus.” She noted that some queer students have trouble finding representation and community among their peers and faculty, “so it’s opening that window into how we want our students to feel: safe to be who they are, and even if they’re still learning who they are, as well.”

Students and faculty gathered at SBCC’s West Campus flag pole for the ceremonial raising of the pride flag to kick off Gaypril on April 4. | Credit: Zoe Neumer

The flag will be up all month, combined with different community-building events. This month’s past events included a panel discussion and community forum to discuss the state of the 805’s LGBTQ+ community and a “Pride Picnic,” among others.

Upcoming events include a queer student art exhibit, open mic, and “paint your aura” event, as well as a two-day, virtual LGBTQ+ summit from April 24-25 held by the California Community College’s Chancellor’s Office, which will focus on the theme of “The Unstoppable Movement for Queer & Trans Liberation” at individual college campuses and on the structural level.

Endrijonas, the cofounder of the Community College League of California’s LGBTQ+ Caucus, noted a growing interest in expanding how California schools work with queer students and employees, from recognizing Pride to increasing spaces and services for LGBTQ+ students. She also cited the “time we’re living in,” saying, “If I had applied to be president 20 years ago, my identity would have been an issue.”

“I think the more that our community can recognize and see who’s here and celebrate who’s here in a variety of ways — paying attention to the fact that we don’t just have one identity — we’re stronger as a college community, and as part of the Santa Barbara community,” she said.