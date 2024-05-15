Braving Comedy & Behind-The-Scenes

A new byline will often catch attention, but it’s rare that a new name on our long staff list gets recognition. So, this week, we want to introduce our latest staff addition: Operations Administrator Erin Lynch. She’s been working behind the scenes to help get our paper out each week!

What is your job like as the Operations Administrator? Firstly, my typical administration work includes a lot of subscription help, accounts payable, financial, and strategic plan reporting. Secondly, I get to research ongoing journalism trends and assist in upcoming projects, such as June’s Green Guide. Lastly, and most importantly, my role is to be the ultimate middleman and touch every department of the Independent by learning roles of other business and administrative team members for cross training/backup when needed.

What were you doing before you got started at the Independent? What made you want to come work here? Before the Independent, I’ve spent the last 12 years working in various customer service roles (retail, hospitality, caregiving, you name it!). Most recently, I came from working as a temporary Operations Associate at the Santa Barbara Foundation and starting my journey in the non-profit sector there. Although I have an extensive history in odd jobs, they all had the same baseline of serving someone or a community. The Independent is one of the most notable community service companies in Santa Barbara County.

Erin Lynch, left | Credit: Courtesy

Growing up I always wanted to work in publishing, mostly in the literature realm, because I loved reading, both classics and online originals. To be honest, I had been hesitant to work in journalism. In high school, the more I learned the political and economic aspects of journalism, the more I became resistant to working in the field, because most of what a journalist may write is not always what’s published. Being an English major didn’t help either, as any English major would know you are asked if you’re gonna be part of one of two careers: Teacher or Journalist. At first, I said neither, but life has a funny way of changing your tune when you find the right groove. The Independent stood out to me as a different part of the journalism space. Sure, it’s local and isn’t always hard-hitting coverage, but it’s honest. Their reporters aren’t asked to change their writing because of higher-ups’ beliefs, but are able to write what is important to them because that is what they were hired to do, and their work speaks for themselves.

The second part of my interest is the people that work at the Independent. Not only is the culture of working here so positive and easy to assimilate into, but the support from coworkers is very strong. One thing I took away from the moment I was hired was something our publisher, Brandi Rivera, said to me. She told me when she was hired, the Independent took a chance on her, taught her the world of publishing, and made her who she is today. She wanted to do the same for me — someone who is passionate in learning the world of publishing, waiting to get their foot in the door and be taken under someone’s wing.

There is so much to do in Santa Barbara, and you have found yourself in the comedy scene here. What’s your experience been like there? I joined the Santa Barbara comedy scene last year through open mics, most notably through Let Loose Comedy and Bear Cave Comedy. I had a chance to open for Wasted Potential’s monthly comedy event at Java Station in April, with an amazing turnout of friends and locals. I got into it because I like to look at parts of everyday life like a comedy, whether through dark humor or happenstance, and viewing life through that lens is the best way to take the seriousness out of it. So, sharing that viewpoint on a stage for 5-10 minutes, and attempting to make people laugh is what makes me happy. Anyone can do comedy, so the only advice I have to being a comic is to 1) Enjoy the attention 2) Enjoy talking 3) Be yourself.

Where are you from originally? What brought you to SB and what prompted you to stay? I’m originally from St. Helena in Napa Valley. I originally came to Santa Barbara in 2017 to attend SBCC for English and fell in love with the community and opportunities this town has to offer. It is rare to find a town in California that actively and effectively runs as a supportive community, and I found that here. I transferred to UCSB to finish my undergrad, and although I relocated back to the Valley during pandemic/lockdown, I found myself missing the life I began to build down south. I moved back in 2021 and stayed since!

Credit: Courtesy

You also work for the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation (SBPLF); what do you get to do there? How do you keep a work-life balance that works for you? I’m the Development Assistant at the SBPLF under Foundation Director Lauren Trujillo. My job is similar to the Independent when working the back end of donor administration, but I also get to strategize how to connect with the Santa Barbara community in providing information and awareness to what the Foundation has funded at the Library (The Michael Towbes Plaza, The Children’s Library, Teen Center, S.B. Reads, etc.) and how everyone can continue to enjoy this free and public infrastructure with their contributions. As one of our legendary local librarians, Jace Turner, says, “A free public library is an unthinkable concept today. We would not have them because there is no monetary gain.”

Working two jobs in two sectors in the Santa Barbara community means you have to stay super organized if you want to stay on top of it. Luckily, I have a great management team at both companies that are willing to accommodate my schedule when needed. Not only that, but I’m loving what I do, so it doesn’t get too stressful; it’s always rewarding! So, I’m able to keep a great work-life balance.

What are your favorite things to do around town? Are there any new spots you’ve been interested in trying, or staple places you always go to? I love thrifting, both in stores and estate sales. It’s like my never-ending treasure hunt (and borderline addiction). I’m also always a part of the music or entertainment scene in downtown Santa Barbara. A majority of my friends play and perform at open mics and shows, so I find myself at local breweries, SOhO, and parts of the Funk Zone throughout the week. I also love to paddleboard in the Harbor and West Beach on a sunny day; it’s very peaceful and I get to connect with the ocean and its marine life. Currently I’m attempting to learn how to Salsa dance, and I’m interested in taking classes and social events at Backstage on Thursdays. I love to dance, but I’m also learning for my stepdad, since he loves Salsa and I want to learn how to dance more with him.